Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, successfully concluded its exclusive annual Egypt Market Week event, held under the theme "Innovation Rooted in Heritage" at its headquarters. The event served as a vital platform for discussing plans and opportunities for the upcoming year, highlighting the latest developments in carpet industry innovation.

The event brought together 37 key global partners and industry leaders from countries around the world, including the USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Finland, Libya, the Philippines, Mexico, and Japan, eager to explore Oriental Weavers’ latest innovations and designs for the upcoming 2025 collection.

The highly anticipated 2025 collection draws inspiration from Egypt’s rich tapestry of history, reimagining classic patterns with cutting-edge techniques, seamlessly blending innovation with heritage. Throughout the event, Oriental Weavers showcased how its designs not only honor tradition but also embrace the future, aligning with international sustainability standards. This has positioned their collections as some of the leading Egyptian exports.

Dedicated to providing the highest quality products that meet international standards, Oriental Weavers is proud to host global partners, reaffirming its position as a leading player in the industry. By showcasing Egyptian craftsmanship on the world stage, Oriental Weavers not only elevates the country’s international profile but also demonstrates its commitment to sustainable production and consumption practices, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030 while adhering to leading global standards.

Moreover, guests further explored Egypt’s cultural legacy with visits to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo and a two-day exploratory trip to Al-Fayoum, providing a richer context to Oriental Weavers' designs inspired from a unique heritage.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.