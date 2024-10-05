Orange Foundation Jordan signed a partnership agreement with DigiSkills Association, one of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship programs and initiatives for Orange Jordan’s Coding Academy Program, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers. The agreement falls under the recent endeavors by the Association that led to the launch of the biggest-of-its-kind digital skills and employment program. The program, developed and implemented by DigiSkills under the supervision of the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project and funded by the World Bank, aims to elevate Jordanian universities graduates’ skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics equipping them with the necessary skills to boost their competitiveness in the labor market.

The two parties announced the launch of the first 50-student cohort with the sole purpose of building their capabilities in programming being one of the highest-demanded fields in the labor market. Furthermore, this internship program that the students will join is designed to end with employment.

Over the course of the agreement that entails the implementation of a comprehensive program, more than 100 students will be able to enhance their technical and soft skills in addition to developing their English language.

Orange Foundation Jordan shed light on the importance of the agreement that emphasizes the collaborative approach being the cornerstone of the success of such a program that contributes to the nationwide efforts toward the digital transformation vision and enhancing the ICT landscape in the Kingdom.

This cooperation also comes in line with the long-standing strategic partnership between Orange Jordan and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship resulting in the implementation of joint projects. Their primary focus is spreading digital culture and developing youth’s technical skills to enable them to join the labor market.

It is worth mentioning that DigiSkills is a non-profit association that was founded in 2021 as part of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship’s set of programs. It is also noteworthy that Orange’s Coding Academy contributed to the development of the skills of more than 800 students and the employment rate amounted to more than 80%.

About DigiSkills:

Digiskills Association is a pioneering non-profit organization established in 2021 under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project, funded by the World Bank. Operating under the guidance of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Digiskills is committed to bridging the digital skills gap in Jordan by empowering youth through targeted training programs that enhance technical and vocational competencies. By collaborating with various stakeholders, including Training Service Providers, universities, and industry partners, Digiskills is building a sustainable digital skills ecosystem that meets the needs of both local and international labor markets.