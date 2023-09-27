OQGN confirms that the Category 1 offer, representing 40% of the IPO size and reserved for institutional investors, has been covered multiple times at the maximum price of 140bz as of close of business on the first day of the book building process.

About OQGN

OQGN holds a natural monopoly over critical gas transportation infrastructure in Oman as the exclusive owner and operator of the NGTN. OQGN aims to champion the management and development of the NGTN through innovative and sustainable solutions. With the support of its around 480 talented individuals as at 30 June 2023, the Company prioritizes maintaining high standards of operation and maintenance, which is reflected in the OQGN’s operational track-record, having delivered 99.99% gas availability over the last 10 years and recorded no gas supply interruptions in 2022. OQGN’s health and safety record is also testament to its commitment to applicable occupational health and safety standards. OQGN actively considers the interests of society at large and the economic development of Oman in the course of its operations and strives to maximize its engagement in and contribution to the Omani communities and supporting the Government’s efforts towards environmental sustainability.

