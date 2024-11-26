Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Opportunity Network, a leading global digital business matchmaking platform, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Khaleeji Bank. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the business landscape for Khaleeji Bank's clients, granting them exclusive access to a vast network of high-quality, verified CEOs and decision-makers with business opportunities worldwide.

Through this strategic partnership, Opportunity Network will provide Khaleeji Bank's clients access to its exclusive platform, reserved for only the most credible and verified CEOs around the globe. This ensures high-quality and trustworthy connections, perfectly complementing Khaleeji Bank's commitment to offering top-tier opportunities to its clients.

Opportunity Network's extensive global reach, with over 72,000 members from more than 130 countries, will enable Khaleeji Bank's clients to tap into international markets, uncovering new business opportunities, partnerships, and investments. This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for clients eager to expand their global footprint.

This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Khaleeji Bank's strategy of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance client experiences. Opportunity Network's digital platform aims to significantly boost Khaleeji Bank's digital transformation efforts, providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients.

Khaleeji Bank clients with companies generating revenues exceeding US$2.5 million will enjoy premier access to Opportunity Network's platform, where they can connect with 72,000 verified members and explore over 20,000 live deals.

This unique value-added service not only attracts new clients but also helps retain high-value clients by presenting them with unparalleled growth opportunities.

"Partnering with Khaleeji Bank, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution, is an exciting step for us as we expand into the Middle East," said Brian Pallas, CEO and Founder of Opportunity Network. "Our platform is designed to facilitate critical transactions and business growth on a global level. Together, we are poised to create significant and lasting impacts on the growth and internationalization of Khaleeji Bank's clients."

“As we embark on this strategic partnership with Opportunity Network, we are thrilled to offer our esteemed clients unparalleled access to a global network of high-calibre CEOs and decision-makers. This will significantly enhance our clients’ business prospects, fostering growth and expansion opportunities that transcend regional boundaries.” said Ahmed Mohamed Burashid, Head of Corporate Banking & Debt Capital Markets at Khaleeji Bank.

Commenting further on the occasion, he added “By integrating Opportunity Network’s cutting-edge platform into our offerings, we are confident that our clients will be well positioned to capitalize on emerging market trends and the vast array of international business opportunities. This partnership reflects Khaleeji’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and underscores our dedication to driving business success & achieving lifelong ambitions for our valued clients.”

“At Khaleeji Bank, we are continually seeking to provide our clients with innovative solutions that not only fulfil their immediate needs but also anticipate their future growth. This partnership with Opportunity Network represents a significant step forward in that mission.” said Maitham Abdulhameed Ghulam, Head of Business Development at Khaleeji Bank.

He further added “By giving our clients access to an elite global network of decision-makers and transformative business opportunities, we are enabling them to strategically position themselves for success in the evolving marketplace. We believe that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for our clients’ ambitions, empowering them to tap into new markets and forge impactful connections that will drive their business forward.”

This partnership underscores the shared vision of both organizations to empower

business leaders with unmatched global opportunities and to drive substantial growth in the MENA and international markets.