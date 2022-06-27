Dubai, UAE: The First Collection, the leading lifestyle-focused hotel brand operated by the hospitality division of The First Group, has announced the opening of its second Dubai-based hotel: The First Collection Business Bay.

The launch builds on the success of The First Collection Jumeriah Village Circle, which in Q3 of 2021 was voted #22 in TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hottest New Hotels in the World – and is the only hotel in the Middle East to have received this accolade.

Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group comments:

“The opening of The First Collection Business Bay marks another important step in the development of our new lifestyle hotel brand, The First Collection. The brand has been extremely well received by local and international guests, generating fantastic reviews – and we’re very much looking forward to opening our doors of this upscale, dynamic property”

The new hotel located in Business Bay, one of Dubai’s most up and coming neighbourhoods, is the latest addition to the group’s fast-growing body of upscale hotels, significantly strengthening brand presence across the city.

Seamlessly meeting the demands of business travellers, as well as families and leisure visitors, the stylish hotel is the perfect base to explore Dubai and its world-famous attractions.

Close to Downtown Dubai, plus all its iconic attractions (the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall included) as well as within walking distance of the expansive Dubai Water Canal, it is also within easy reach to both Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek due to its extensive transport links.

The hotel itself features 437 well-appointed and sustainably designed guestrooms and spacious suites, many of which boast exceptional views of Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline including the Burj Khalifa and the Stables.

Top-tier amenities include a stunning 25 metre open-air swimming pool with sundeck and Burj Khalifa vistas, a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury spa offering a host of high-end treatments.

It also includes a fully integrated NEST space, a refined Executive lounge for the hotel guests on the 14th floor where they can work and enjoy Executive suite benefits such as breakfast, beverages and evening drinks and more. This is in addition to a number of state-of-the-art meeting rooms and conference areas.

Karim Abdelhamid, Vice President Hotel Operations at The First Group Hospitality comments:

“The First Collection Business Bay is a fantastic addition to The First Collection offering and reflects our commitment to regional growth and expansion. It is the second property we are bringing to Dubai and we are incredibly excited to see our concept flourish in this part of Dubai.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and international travellers alike to experience all that The First Collection brand has to offer in this new and popular location. Whether it be for a stay in the hotel, a pool day with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa or even a delightful dining experience, we’re confident guests will return time and time again.”

Similarly to The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, which has developed a reputation as one of the district’s hottest gastronomic destinations, The First Collection Business Bay also boasts several, thoughtfully curated signature F&B outlets such as The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery and Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery.

The hotel’s flagship restaurant, homegrown, deep-South inspired smokehouse, The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, will be the second venue in Dubai – and promises to deliver speciality meats and an incredible variety of food in a buzzing atmosphere. With its own butchery (a first) and entertainment space, it is set to become a must-visit dining destination in its own right. Already known for its delectable menu inspired by the Americas, fused with European refinement, the restaurant is a place where meat lovers can unite and revellers meet for good mood and good food in a relaxed and lively atmosphere.

Café and Artisanal bakery, Risen, which has numerous branches across Dubai, provides soul nourishing experiences, rich coffee blends for true connoisseurs and uniquely infused tea selections. Ideal for those staying in the hotel for a tasty drink and snack – or convenient for locals to ‘grab-and-go’ with their early, morning beverage and breakfast. Additionally, the venue has a large terrace, ideal for guests enjoy their treats in an al fresco setting during the cooler months.

Joining these outlets, will be a new concept and family-friendly all-day dining spot, Vyne. It will serve up classic comfort Levant Cuisine including Turkish Pides, Arabic Manakeesh, and more. Vyne will be the perfect place for midweek dinner or catch-up drinks with friends and colleague’s post-work. With elegant interiors and a spacious terrace, it will no doubt prove even more popular with the local crowd come the winter months.

Mark Patten, Senior Vice President – The First Group Food and Beverage adds:

“We're so excited to be opening The First Collection Business Bay Hotel, the second of our fabulous homegrown brands in the UAE.

“We will be offering an array of theatrical and memorable culinary concepts for guests to enjoy, including our third Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery, which has a grab-and-go option in the lobby. Plus we’ll have The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery 2.0, offering a first-of-its-kind butcher shop and live entertainment spaces.

“Additionally, our spectacular Mediterranean, Levant-style restaurant, Vyne, with an exquisite terrace overlooking the pool and the city skyline. And then later on this year, a new al-fresco shisha lounge that will also serve Arabesque-style cuisine.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and tourists alike to the hotel and our unique restaurants, that will offer excellent and seamless experiences to keep them coming back time and time again.”

The First Collection Business Bay will open its doors on Friday 1st July.

For more on The First Collection Business Bay and The First Collection’s development news and expanding portfolio, visit https://www.thefirstcollection.ae