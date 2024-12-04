Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Nojoom loyalty programme with a series of events and rewards designed to offer members opportunities to win incredible prizes. As part of the activities, Ooredoo is hosting a month-long Nojoom Shopping Festival, and an Instagram reel contest to earn more points.

The Nojoom Shopping Festival will take place from 28 November to 31 December 2024, where members who redeem and earn their Nojoom with any partner or on Ooredoo services will also be entered into weekly raffle draws, with a total prize pool of five million Nojoom Points. Members can earn up to triple Nojoom Points while shopping with participating partners, including Starlink, SPAR, Shukran, Kalyan Jewellers, Salam Stores, Techno Blue, Jumbo Electronics, Hadarah Perfumes, Magrabi, Yateem Optician, and Seib Insurance. Prizes include a grand prize of 1,000,000 points, in addition to two weekly awards of 250,000 points, and 5,000 points for four hundred lucky winners, making the shopping experience even more rewarding.

To further engage its customers, Ooredoo is also launching an Instagram reel contest, encouraging members to create and share reels that capture their Nojoom experience. Weekly prizes of up to 250,000 Nojoom Points will be awarded to draw winners, offering them additional opportunities to benefit from the loyalty programme.

To mark 15 years of Nojoom loyalty in an exciting new way, Ooredoo is proud to unveil the Nojoom film. This inspiring film showcases how Nojoom empowers our customers to achieve more and live better, embodying our commitment to transforming everyday actions into extraordinary rewards.

With over a million members enjoying the programme’s offers, Nojoom has become one of Ooredoo’s most popular programmes, collaborating with more than 100 partners across diverse sectors, including retail, hospitality, health, and more.

These initiatives further highlight the company’s commitment to enriching customer experiences and ensuring that everyone experiences more with Ooredoo.

