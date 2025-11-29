Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced a key advancement in its digital transformation journey with the expansion of Microsoft 365 Copilot licensing to a broader employee base. This step further strengthens Ooredoo’s position as an early adopter of enterprise AI, reflecting its commitment to enhancing efficiency, collaboration, and customer value through advanced digital capabilities.

Copilot helps automate routine tasks such as drafting emails, summarising documents, and generating reports, enabling employees to focus on strategic initiatives that deliver measurable business outcomes. Integrated AI capabilities allow teams to analyse large datasets, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions, democratising access to AI-powered insights across the organisation.

Through this expansion, Ooredoo aims to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation by introducing an agentic framework designed to foster autonomous, AI-driven workflows across the organisation. This approach empowers employees to use intelligent agents for decision-making, process automation, and enhanced collaboration, further reinforcing Ooredoo’s position as a leader in digital transformation.

By embedding Copilot within everyday tools such as Teams and Outlook, Ooredoo is transforming how employees communicate and collaborate. The AI summarises meetings, prepares action lists, and streamlines workflows, ensuring teams remain aligned, responsive, and future-ready.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, said, "Our partnership with Microsoft marks a transformative milestone in our digital journey. By integrating cutting-edge productivity solutions, we are enhancing operational efficiency and empowering our teams to deliver unprecedented value to our customers. This expansion of Copilot licensing is a clear demonstration of our commitment to innovation, agility, and customer-centricity."

Ahmad El Dandachi, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, added, “We are delighted to support Ooredoo — one of the region’s foremost AI innovators — in enhancing workforce productivity and efficiency through Microsoft 365 Copilot. This partnership showcases how AI can transform organisational agility, driving measurable results and advancing Qatar’s digital vision.”

This strategic expansion reinforces Ooredoo’s role as a leader in innovation, operationalising AI across its business to empower people, transform services, and shape the digital future of Qatar and the region.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

