• Study highlights leadership in digital transformation and rising market share

• Ooredoo records highest sector growth, reaffirming operational strength

• Strong financial and operational outperformance between 2021 and 2025

• Ranked first in subscriber base across Kuwait’s telecom sector

• Leads in profit and revenue growth over five-year period

Kuwait – Kuwait’s telecommunications sector continues to demonstrate resilience and steady growth, according to a recent study by Kuwait Investment Company (KIC) examining market performance, valuation, and operational stability across the industry.

The report highlights Ooredoo Kuwait as one of the sector’s strongest performers, underlining its sustained growth trajectory and strategic positioning as a key driver of digital transformation in the country.

Between 2021 and 2025, the company delivered strong gains across both financial and operational indicators, reinforcing its standing in a highly competitive and saturated market.

Strong subscriber growth and market leadership

According to the study, Ooredoo Kuwait recorded the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in subscriber numbers over the five-year period, at approximately 3.8%. This performance reflects the company’s continued success in attracting and retaining customers through its digital-focused strategy and service diversification.

The company also increased its market share to approximately 37.4% of total subscribers, strengthening its position as a leading player in Kuwait’s telecom sector. The report attributes this growth to sustained customer trust and a consistent focus on service quality and network expansion.

Robust financial performance

On the financial front, Ooredoo Kuwait achieved the highest CAGR in operating revenues among telecom operators during the same period, at around 6.8%.

Revenues rose from approximately 210 million Kuwaiti dinars in 2021 to nearly 274 million dinars in 2025, driven largely by the expansion of data services and subscription-based offerings.

The study notes that digital services accounted for around 77% of total revenues, underscoring the company’s successful transition towards a data-led business model aligned with broader digital transformation trends in Kuwait.

Improved operational efficiency

The company also recorded notable improvements in profitability and efficiency. EBITDA margin rose to 32.85% in 2025, compared to 26.9% in the previous year, supported by stronger operating performance and cost optimisation measures.

EBITDA grew by approximately 27% year-on-year, reaching around 90 million Kuwaiti dinars, reflecting improved operational leverage and sustained financial discipline.

Investor confidence and market appeal

The report further highlights Ooredoo Kuwait’s attractive valuation metrics and strong cash returns, which continue to support investor confidence despite regional economic uncertainty.

Its performance is further reinforced by a strategy built on partnerships across multiple sectors, alongside steady growth in shareholder value and market capitalisation.

Future-focused digital strategy

Ooredoo Kuwait’s performance is underpinned by a long-term strategy centred on investment in digital infrastructure, expansion of 5G services, and the development of innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and government clients.

As demand for connectivity and data services continues to accelerate, the company says it remains well positioned to sustain its growth momentum through continued investment in innovation and customer experience.

CEO statement

Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Kuwait, said the findings reflect the company’s strategic direction and ongoing investment in digital capabilities.

“The results of this study reflect the strength of Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategic approach and our continued commitment to delivering real value to customers and enhancing their digital experience,” he said.

“Our growth in both subscribers and operating revenues over the past five years is a direct result of sustained investment in digital infrastructure and service development, aligned with Kuwait’s accelerating digital transformation.”

He added:

“We are proud of the trust placed in us by our customers, which has translated into tangible gains in market share and financial performance. We will continue to build on this momentum through innovation, expansion of 5G services, and advanced digital solutions for individuals and businesses alike.”

He concluded:

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategy, supported by strong fundamentals and a clear commitment to sustainable, high-quality growth aligned with Kuwait’s 2035 vision for a fully integrated digital economy.”