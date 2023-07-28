In a significant stride towards enhancing Nigeria’s natural gas processing and export capacity, Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) is playing an important role in supporting Nigerian LNG’s (NLNG) Train 7 expansion project at the latter’s facility in Bonny.

OMT, in collaboration with Horatio Ltd., Chairborne Global Services Limited, Kerry Logistics and IO Materials Services, recently efficiently facilitated the unloading of essential project modules from three vessels on Berth 10 of the Federal Ocean Terminal. The modules were securely stored in OMT’s yard and were later loaded onto barges for transport to Bonny Island.

NLNG, a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Total, Shell and ENI commenced operations at its Bonny facility in 1999 and currently operates six processing units – also known as trains. The USD10 billion Train 7 expansion is aimed at increasing Nigeria’s liquified natural gas (LNG) production from 22 million to 30 million tons per annum by 2027.

Following the successful unloading and transport of the project modules, OMT Managing Director Jacob Gulmann expressed his immense satisfaction with the seamless operation. Mr. Gulmann expressed his gratitude to Horatio Ltd., Kerry Logistics and Chairborne Logistics for trusting OMT to handle such a critical cargo.

OMT is steadfast in its commitment to support Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and encourage economic growth by facilitating the safe and efficient movement of project cargo and other commodities at the Onne Port.

OMT is one of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) cargo handling facilities in Africa. ICTSI is set to operate its fifth terminal in the continent after being selected by Transnet as the preferred partner to develop and operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2.

About Onne Multipurpose Terminal

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) is the first terminal of call at the Onne Port Complex in Onne’s oil and gas free zone. Handling containerized, oil and gas, and other cargo types, OMT serves as an efficient gateway to Africa’s largest oil production region and Nigeria’s major hinterland markets.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives. (www.ictsi.com)