Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held the first meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Agreement on Promotion, Protection and Guarantee of Investments to begin the process of modernizing the 1981 OIC Investment Agreement, from 26 to 28 October 2025 at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, under the Chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Cenk Uraz, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkiye to the OIC.

The meeting followed a joint request led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supported by several Member States to update the Agreement in line with current global investment trends.



The initiative, welcomed by the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, aims to strengthen intra-OIC investment cooperation and align the Agreement with the latest developments in similar investment frameworks. Delegates emphasized the need to balance investor protection with Member States’ right to regulate and called for inclusive reforms that promote responsible and mutually beneficial investment across the Muslim world. With a view to benefiting from the latest trends and contemporary approaches, the meeting was enriched by the insightful presentations of International experts in the field.