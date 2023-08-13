Amman: OFFTEC Iraq - a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG) - has recently established a special division for lighting solutions at its Baghdad and Erbil branches, in cooperation with WATCO, an OHG subsidiary specialized in lighting solutions. This move aligns with OHG’s new business strategy to expand its product portfolio in the markets in which it operates, provide advanced technological solutions to local businesses and enterprises, and grow its customer base by opening new marketing channels.

OFFTEC Iraq has solidified partnership agreements with key international lighting manufacturers covering Jordan and Iraq and is currently working on many construction projects across Iraq, mainly in Baghdad and Erbil. With an emphasis on high-end European lighting solutions, the company presents various options tailored to diverse market demands. The scope of offerings spans indoor, outdoor and facade lighting solutions; acoustic solutions; linear and magnetic lighting; warehouse and industrial space lighting; hotel and restaurant lighting; decorative lighting; and customized lighting solutions designed to address specific requirements.

Meanwhile, WATCO recently secured a contract with Baghdad’s largest mall, overseeing the supply of lighting solutions across its expansive premises. Collaborating closely with local and regional designers and electromechanical consultants, the company developed tailored lighting solutions for the mall. Through consistent coordination with engineering and construction teams, WATCO ensured a benchmark-setting implementation never before seen in Iraq. This project not only showcased the exceptional capabilities of WATCO, but was also a catalyst for expanding OFFTEC Iraq’s product offerings to other ventures in the country.

“Since its establishment in 2014, OFFTEC Iraq has been dedicated to introducing international solutions tailored to the specific requirements of the local Iraqi market. Our focus remains on optimizing returns on investment for project developers while ensuring impeccable comfort and quality for end users. We are excited to enhance the services we provide to our customers in Iraq by offering a wide range of global lighting solutions that effectively address their various needs in cooperation with lighting specialist WATCO,” commented OFFTEC Iraq Managing Partner, Tarek Qubain.

In turn, WATCO General Manager, Zaid Kiswani, expressed his satisfaction with the newly established lighting solutions division at OFFTEC Iraq, stating, “Our team is delighted to work alongside OFFTEC Iraq in this strategic expansion and to bring our longstanding expertise to the Iraqi market, particularly given the ongoing urban development across the nation. We are eager to collaborate and deliver optimal lighting solutions to meet the varied requirements of our customers in Iraq.”

-Ends-

About OFFTEC Holding Group

OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG) is a Public Shareholding Company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) as (OFTC) with a total capital of JOD 34.85 million. The leading regional company owns three subsidiaries: OFFTEC, offering services and innovative solutions in business and technology; AlWasleh, providing convenient leasing and financing solutions; and WATCO, specializing in lighting solutions and high-end architectural lighting products. All solutions extended by the OFFTEC Holding Group are specifically designed to create sustainable value for clients, partners, suppliers and stakeholders alike.

www.offtec.com

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of OFFTEC Holding Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com