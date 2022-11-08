Abu Dhabi, UAE – The launch of the Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.

The Association is a not-for-profit member driven organisation which has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “MEAACBA will bring the knowledge, connections and gravitas needed to create wide reaching benefits for this highly dynamic and exciting space. We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events. The industry will benefit from the Association as it provides a coordination mechanism between regulators, government agencies, banks, legal, tax and advisory firms to address the most pressing challenges. The Association will also promote responsible innovation through its ‘Moon-shot’ lab to which all participants can contribute.”

MEAACBA has been formed with a Board of highly respected industry specialists (see below). The Association is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) the international financial centre of the UAE capital.

On this occasion H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM commented: “Abu Dhabi, and the UAE is a leader in the development of innovative and compliant crypto and blockchain businesses, showing how these can be part of a progressive financial services sector. The decision by MEAACBA to incorporate in ADGM is clear acknowledgement of the progressive regulations ADGM has built, to enable the development of technological innovation in crypto. We look forward to working closely with MEAACBA to support the development of crypto and blockchain ecosystems. We strongly believe that the Association will positively contribute towards bolstering Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s digital economy and adoption.”

MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across the Middle East, Asia and Africa that are involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. This includes but is not limited to exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, technology developers, digital asset traders and NFT/ Metaverse firms.

Board Member Richard Teng, Binance Regional Head of MENA, said: “We have always said that good regulation is good for crypto, and bad regulation will be bad for all the industry. Therefore, we welcome and want to be part of initiatives like MEAACBA which look to address the difficult questions through collaboration and education. The best way forward for our industry is to be inclusive and to build trust with our users.”

Ola Doudin, CEO & Cofounder, BitOasis and a MEAACBA Board Member, commented: “The rapid growth of the crypto-blockchain sector across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has shown how important digital assets are to the future of many millions of people. Through MEAACBA we will look to provide a centre of excellence, where ideas and thinking can be exchanged to further accelerate the growth of the sector.”

The launch of MEAACBA comes ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Finance week, run by ADGM which showcases the role the UAE has in backing and supporting Fintech companies, many of which are already part of the crypto-blockchain ecosystem.

The Association has appointed j. awan & partners to provide secretariat services. Further information is available on the MEAACBA website www.meaacba.org

MEAACBA Board Members

Jehanzeb Awan (Chairman) – Founding Partner & CEO, J. Awan & Partners & Azakaw

Richard Teng – Regional Head of MENA, Binance

Stuart Isted – General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Crypto.com

Ola Doudin – CEO & Cofounder, BitOasis

Basil Al Askari – Co Founder and CEO, MidChains

Joseph Dallago – CEO and Co-Founder, Rain Financial

Dapo Ako – Managing Director, J. Awan & Partners

About MEAACBA

The Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association is a not-for-profit member-driven organisation, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Association has cross-industry representation and has been formed to support the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems. It is controlled by a Board of highly respected industry specialists and supported by an Advisory Board of notable practitioners and business owners. For more information please go to www.meaacba.org