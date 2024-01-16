Muscat: Reiterating its dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of the community, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has recently launched its latest banking solution, the Youth Account, custom-designed for individuals aged 13 to 17. This innovative account affirms NBO’s commitment to equipping Oman’s youth with essential financial skills through their first banking experience.

"Empowering the youth is not just about securing their financial future; it's about shaping a generation of responsible, confident and financially savvy individuals. As a bank that believes in nurturing financial literacy from an early age and promoting financial inclusion, we are excited to offer teenagers a dedicated bank account and Debit Card, allowing them to embark on their financial journey responsibly. With our Youth Account, NBO is taking a significant step towards realizing this vision, providing young minds with the tools they need to thrive in the world of finance and contribute positively to the growth of the society," said Ali Mustafa, Assistant General Manager and Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO.

NBO's Youth Account is thoughtfully designed to cater to a diverse range of young individuals within the community. It is open to both Omani citizens and expatriates, underscoring its dedication to inclusivity. This account boasts a comprehensive set of features aimed at providing young people with an enriching and empowering banking experience. Among its standout offerings is the Customized Debit Card, meticulously tailored for everyone.

Moreover, the account streamlines financial transactions with the convenience of instant local transfers through the NBO App, simplifying the management of finances. Additionally, it eliminates the concern of minimum balance charges, allowing account holders to concentrate on their personal growth and learning journey without the burden of financial constraints.

Furthermore, opening an account and downloading the NBO App instantly rewards users with free reward points. The account holders can benefit from 3 free monthly cash withdrawals from non NBO ATMs, and they can experience online shopping with exclusive discounts and offers. The account also grants access to a range of digital services, including e-commerce, local transfers and bill payments. The NBO App offers mobile banking access for the account holder and their parents, ensuring transparency and control over finances. With these comprehensive features, the Youth Account offers simplified banking and a gateway to financial empowerment and responsibility for the youth of Oman.

More details regarding NBO’s array of accounts, products and exclusive offers are readily accessible at www.nbo.om , available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre 24770000 or via the user-friendly NBO Mobile App.