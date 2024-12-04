MUSCAT:

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has successfully completed its 2024 Internship Program; offering more than 500 students the opportunity to gain practical work experience in a dynamic corporate environment. This initiative aligns with NBO’s commitment to unlock opportunities for Omani youth, while contributing to their professional growth and developing their future workforce.

With significant participation from higher education students, the program lasted for 1-3 months and offered participants the chance to apply classroom-gained knowledge in real-world situations while learning from experienced professionals.

Commenting on the program's success, Ali Moosa Al Abri, General Manager & Chief Human Resources Officer at NBO, said: "At NBO, we are committed to nurture and develop local skillsets and talents by providing valuable learning opportunities through our internship program. We also aim to empower younger Omanis with practical experience that complements their academic studies and equips them with the necessary skills they needed to thrive in the future job market. Our goal is to contribute to the growth of Oman’s economy by fostering a highly skilled and capable workforce."

This year’s program emphasized inclusivity, with 75% of the interns being female. Interns were placed across the country, with 53% of opportunities in Muscat and 47% in other governorates, ensuring that students from various locations could benefit. Over 100 students received training at NBO’s Head Office, while others gained experience at branches throughout the Sultanate.

NBO’s Internship Program reflects its dedication to serve the community and empowering Omani youth. By nurturing the next generation of leaders, the bank plays a pivotal role in contributing to Oman’s vision for a sustainable and diversified economy.

For more information on NBO’s initiatives and opportunities, please visit the NBO website or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.