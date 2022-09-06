Al Ballam: We focus on details to offer our customers an exquisite banking offers tailored to their lifestyles

We strive to keep NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card the ideal choice during shopping and travel

Continuing to reward its NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders and offering them an exquisite banking offers, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has launched an exclusive offer from Harrods London enabling customers to enjoy a range of free benefits of their choice when using the card in shopping.

NBK also provides 10% cashback in NBK KWT Points when using the NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at Harrods, in-store or online.

Customers can choose one of the below free benefits when spending a minimum of GBP 1,000 using their NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at the Harrods London:

Afternoon tea at The Harrods Tea Rooms

Haircut and blowdry at Harrods Hair & Beauty Salon

Chantecaille Golden Radiance facial

Three-course meal for two at The Grill

Breakfast for two at The Tiffany Blue Box Café

Three-course meal experience at Harrods Social by Jason Atherton

Commenting on this offer, Anwar Al Ballam Cards Products Manager, at Consumer Banking Group, at National Bank of Kuwait said: “At NBK, we focus on the details to offer our customers an exquisite banking offers tailored to their lifestyles and preferences in order to be an integral part of their daily activities, especially during travel.”

Al Ballam added: “We strive to keep the NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card the ideal choice for using during travel and shopping, thanks to the matchless benefits and offers it delivers, which are tailored to fit customers’ needs and expectations.”

“NBK Credit Cards are the best payment method for the convenience they provide to customers, in addition to the various benefits including eligibility to NBK Miles Program, Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty, as well as eligibility for NBK various draws,” he noted.

NBK provides cardholders with the convenience to redeem the earned NBK KWT Points through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-vouchers from over 190 merchants, and points exchange with most preferred airlines.

Customers can earn NBK KWT Points up to KD 1,000 every month. In addition, NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders can earn NBK Rewards Points at over 900 participating outlets.