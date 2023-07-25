We always seek to advance our digital transformation strategy and cement our leadership in digital banking



Enabling updating personal information ahead of the travel season reflects our understanding of customers’ needs while being abroad



National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to enrich the services provided under NBK Mobile Banking App, aiming to help customers rely on mobile phones for all their transactions. In this context, the bank announces introducing a number of new services and features on the app, mainly including updating Personal information digitally without having the need to visit the branch, Generating NBK Quick Pay using QR Code, Paying Quick Pay links instantly through the App, and viewing card’s details and PIN using NBK Mobile Banking App.



The new updates of NBK Mobile Banking also include other services like using Quick Pay service to make in-app payments when receiving a Quick Pay link from an NBK Customer payee.



Updating Personal Information

NBK now allows customers to update Personal information using Mobile Banking App digitally at any time.



Whether inside or outside Kuwait, customers can now update their Personal Information simply by logging into NBK Mobile Banking App, tapping on “Update My Personal Information” under “Profile”, filling out the digital form, and Submitting the request in minutes.



Generating NBK Quick Pay through QR Code

The new updates allow using Quick Pay service on NBK Mobile Banking App by scanning QR code. The service is available in simple and easy steps anytime and anywhere, which will make link-generation process for NBK Quick Pay even quicker and easier.



If the payer is an NBK Customer, he can proceed with a payment by simply scanning the Quick Pay QR Code that was generated by the payee and make the payment using the new service in a fast, smooth, and secure way.

In-App Quick Pay Payments

NBK customers can now Pay NBK Quick Pay link instantly through NBK Mobile Banking App, which will give them the option the choose which account to Pay the link with in one tap, without having the need to enter the card credential to proceed the payment.



This new feature fulfills the daily needs of today’s customers when using NBK Mobile Banking App to make Quick Pay payments in a fast and convenient manner.



Commenting on these new updates, Mohammed AL Dakheel, Head of Mobile Banking, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK continues to add new innovative digital solutions to make daily banking more convenient. In this, we focus on enhancing NBK Mobile Banking App, seeking to offer our customers new and innovative methods to make their banking transactions, anytime, anywhere, for delivering the best banking experience.”



“As we are approaching the travel season, we seek to enable our customers to make all their transactions anytime, anywhere. In this context, enabling the service of updating personal information using NBK Mobile Banking App reflects our understanding of customers’ needs and endeavors to meet them,” he added.



“NBK will continue introducing innovative digital services to help serve the needs of customers via NBK Mobile Banking App, in an effort to enrich their banking experience and offer them more luxury and peace of mind,” he noted.



It is worth mentioning that NBK launched the new experience of NBK Mobile Banking App, including comprehensive enhancements to enrich customers’ experience and better meet their banking needs in an easier way.



With Mobile Banking App being NBK Customers’ personal banking companion, the new experience promises to strengthen the connection even further with upgraded features such as quick-action buttons to reach essential services easily, reordering favorite accounts and products on the dashboard, faster “NBK Quick Pay” service, a new Rewards Center, and much more.



The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, as well as Huawei App gallery.