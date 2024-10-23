Muscat: Exemplifying the significance of responsible corporate citizenship in advancing community welfare, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, partnered with Dar Al Atta’a to organize food donations for distribution to families in need, in honour of World Food Day. The company’s Himmah volunteer group was instrumental in coordinating contributions from benefactors and packaging essential items into boxes, working alongside volunteers from Dar Al Atta’a and other like-minded organizations.

World Food Day, observed globally on October 16, highlights the critical issue of food insecurity while advocating for the availability of nutritious, affordable, and safe food for all. National Finance’s commitment to this vital cause reflects the company’s deep awareness of the challenges facing communities across the nation. By actively engaging in community empowerment initiatives, National Finance not only fulfills its corporate responsibility but also fosters a collective effort to ensure the welfare of all segments of society.

Reflecting on the initiative's impact, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “A core aspect of National Finance’s operational ethos is our commitment to positively impacting the community and striving to improve lives while promoting equity across the nation. We take pride in our involvement with Dar Al Atta’a’s food donation drive, which aims to make nutritious food accessible to underprivileged families in our communities. Through this initiative, we not only raise awareness about the critical importance of food security in fostering a thriving society but also encourage our peers and customers to join us in supporting and uplifting those in need.”

Through its Imtidad social responsibility arm, National Finance has established a distinguished legacy of leading and participating in social welfare and empowerment endeavours that have significantly enriched the social fabric of the country. The company’s enduring collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a stands as a testament to its dedication to transforming the lives of individuals and communities it serves.

Fueled by the passion and commitment of its Himmah volunteer team, National Finance consistently forges a path of change and betterment. By aligning its social welfare initiatives with national priorities for sustainable development and community empowerment, the company meaningfully contributes to the country’s ongoing trajectory of socio-economic progress.