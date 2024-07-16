Muscat: Committed to being a trusted Partner for Growth to all, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has proudly partnered with renowned retail brands ARINA Home, Danube Home, Abraj Muscat Electronics, ALMA Kitchens, to offer Consumer Durables Finance (CDF) on a wide range of products including furniture finance, electronics, home appliances finance and various equipment finance.These partnerships aim to empower customers with convenient and flexible financing options, enabling them to realize their lifestyle aspirations.

Enhancing accessibility to high-quality products, National Finance enables customers to procure stylish home décor and furnishings at ARINA Home and Danube Home to transform their living spaces; while at Abraj Muscat Electronics, customers can purchase electronics, household appliances, central air conditioners, Turkish interior and exterior doors, and natural marble. ALMA Kitchens extends the opportunity to manifest dream kitchens.

Commenting on these collaborations, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance said, “It is our endeavour at National Finance to bring ease and financial flexibility to our valued customers, so that they may enjoy enhanced accessibility to a myriad of durable, stylish and on-trend lifestyle products. We understand the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and through our Consumer Durables Finance offering, we aim to alleviate any financial constraints they may encounter during their purchases.”

National Finance’s Consumer Durables Finance offering is distinguished by its swift, streamlined, and flexible processes. Customers can apply for financing directly from the partner stores, eliminating the need for multiple visits and complicated application procedures. With minimal documentation requirements, including a valid ID, latest salary certificate and recent bank statement of the last three months, financing requests are processed expeditiously. Furthermore, flexible repayment terms ensure a hassle-free shopping experience, enabling customers to select products that resonate with their lifestyle preferences. With a finance amount up to OMR 20,000, customers enjoy the freedom to indulge in premium offerings without compromising on quality or convenience.

Through these strategic partnerships, National Finance cements its position as a trusted finance partner, dedicated to enriching the lives of customers with innovative finance solutions. Customers can now embark on their journey towards realizing their lifestyle aspirations, one purchase at a time.