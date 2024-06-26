Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (“Mumtalakat”), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced an investment through a fully owned subsidiary in Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group (“the Group”), a world leader in safety systems for motorsports, to address the growing global market demand for motorsports safety products.

This investment coincides with the expansion plans of Racing Force Group of its current Bell Racing Helmets factory in Bahrain, which was established in 2014. Furthermore, it is in line with the Group's strategic plans to explore opportunities for growth in Bahrain through the introduction of new brands and a wider range of products.

His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, emphasized that the collaboration with Racing Force to expand their footprint in Bahrain aligns with Mumtalakat's strategic objectives of investing in growth sectors that aim to create highly skilled job opportunities for Bahrainis, boost the competitiveness of the Kingdom's specialised industrial sector on a global scale, and enhance Bahrain's prominence as a motorsports hub in the region.

It is noteworthy that the Racing Force Group's Bell Racing Helmets facility in Bahrain has employed 400 Bahrainis since its establishment. Furthermore, all Bell Racing Helmets products are entirely “Made in Bahrain”. Since its launch, it produced and exported 254,000 helmets, 286,000 Mini Helmets, and over 500,000 accessories, highlighting the Kingdom's manufacturing competitiveness on the global stage.

About Mumtalakat:

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

About Racing Force Group:

Racing Force Group is one of the world leaders in motorsports safety equipment and has a wide range of products from helmets, suits, gloves and shoes, to seats, seat belts, roll bars, steering wheels, fire extinguishers and communication systems. All of the Group's products are marketed under the brands OMP, Bell Helmets, ZeroNoise, and Racing Spirit. The Group has the best and most comprehensive range of motorsport safety products used by professional drivers and teams around the world, from F1 to World Rally, Karting and Rally-Raid Championships. Racing Force Group's +50 years of experience in the market have enabled it to establish long-standing relationships with major players (drivers, teams, FIA) and to develop products considered among the most reliable by both professional and amateur drivers and teams. Racing Force Group is based on 3 continents: Ronco Scrivia and Pisa in Italy, Tubize (Belgium), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), Miami, Indianapolis and Mooresville (USA) and has more than 550 employees. Racing Force products are sold in 80 countries worldwide.