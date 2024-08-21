Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today announced its investment in Yondr Group, a leading global hyperscale data center developer, alongside Apollo via an existing investment from Apollo-managed funds.

Yondr, headquartered in London, is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers. The company provides scalable data center infrastructure for major blue chip technology players and has a contracted and reserved capacity of 878MW, with 58MW currently operational.

Mubadala’s investment will support Yondr’s ambitious growth strategy, which has been developed in line with the rapid demand growth for hyperscale data centers. Global cumulative data center demand is expected to grow at an 11% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2032, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology and the internet of things (IoT).

The investment builds on Mubadala’s rapidly growing portfolio of leading global data center assets under its digital infrastructure portfolio. In 2023, Mubadala invested in Aligned Data Centers, a leading pan-Americas data center company headquartered in the US that provides both Scale Data Centers (colocation) and Build-to-Suit solutions to support global hyperscale and enterprise customers.

Additionally, in 2022, Mubadala invested in Princeton Digital Group, a leading pan-Asian data center company focused on expanding world-class data center services to meet increasing demand across Asia. Mubadala is also investing in major global fiber network providers such as the UK’s CityFibre and GlobalConnect, a fiber-based data communication and data center service provider to enterprises across Northern Europe.

Mounir Barakat, Senior Executive Director of Digital Infrastructure at Mubadala Investment Company, said: “This investment marks an exciting addition to Mubadala’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure portfolio. We are witnessing a strong growth in demand for hyperscale data centers in response to the rising data demands from AI adoption, 5G and IoT, and Yondr will play a key part in providing solutions for some of the world’s fastest growing corporations. We look forward to working closely with Yondr and our investment partners to develop world-class solutions that create long-term value for their customers and stakeholders.”

Chester Reid, Chief Financial Officer at Yondr, added: “We are pleased to welcome Mubadala as a key financial partner. With their additional support we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue delivering sustainable data center solutions to our clients worldwide, meeting the increasing demand for capacity."

Aligned with Mubadala’s responsible investing mandate, Yondr is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This commitment involves reducing emissions across all its data centers through energy-efficient technologies and the use of renewable energy to power its infrastructure.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

For media inquiries please email Dana Jamal Al-Suwaidi on djalsuwaidi@mubadala.ae

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner operator of hyperscale data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission ‘Global capacity responsible delivery’ ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

