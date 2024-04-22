Dubai: Mr Toad’s outlets across Dubai donated more than 300 meals to some of Dubai’s flood-hit residential areas over the weekend as part of its ongoing community outreach programme.

Meal boxes with a variety of healthy, hearty food and drinks were distributed to people in lower income brackets to help those in the worst-hit areas.

Teams from Mr Toad’s worked together throughout the weekend to prepare, pack and provide the boxes, working with local authorities to safely reach the people in need.

Rian Potgieter, Operations Manager at Mr Toad’s, part of the Emirates Leisure Retail portfolio, said: “Last week’s adverse weather affected everybody across the UAE, and, almost a week later, is causing challenges for residents in many areas.

“Our flood food drive is our way of thanking the UAE authorities who continue to work round the clock to get things back to normal, and of bringing a little joy to hundreds of residents in need. Tough times always have a way of bringing people together, and we are proud to be part of the efforts to restore normality.

“We also thank our loyal customers for their support and understanding over the last week. Like all restaurants across the country, we faced operational challenges while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers.”

Mr Toad’s is located at Premier Inn hotels across Dubai.

