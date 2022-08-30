London: The Mozambique´s National Oil Company (ENH - Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos) will participate at the Business & Exploration Opportunities Show (BEOS), in London, on 1st and 2nd September 2022, to share the country´s potential and establish mutually beneficial partnerships to tackle regional and global energy demand.

The company´s delegation to the event will be led by the vice-President for Exploration and Production, Rudêncio Morais, and it will share the country´s new developments, perspectives, projections and discuss challenges and opportunities to meet the objectives of Climate Change Agenda, low carbon energy, and build potential new partnerships.

Mr. Rudêncio Morais will be speaking on the second day of the event, September 2nd, at Stream A2 Auditorium, addressing the audience on “Mozambique Open Acreage Exploration Opportunities”.

“We will be presenting the opportunities and initiatives available to investors who are interested in partnering with ENH in the oil and gas industry in Mozambique”, said Mr. Morais.

Mr. Morais explained that ENH´s stand at the BEOS will provide a meeting point for fruitful discussions with investors in addition to showcase selected upstream opportunities in Mozambique and present its newly launched Mapview, a digital platform that provides detailed data and an overview of the exploration areas in Mozambique, offering prospective investors with all the necessary investment decision information.

This year´s BEOS takes place in a particular moment that the world is struggling with energy supply, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, placing great pressure on the global climate goals. In this context, the Oil and Gas industry remains a critical “energy” bridge to a just transition, also considering that predicted global supply and demand dynamics for oil, gas/LNG require material near term prospective resources to replace existing production declines.

Under the current situation, Mozambique´s vast natural gas reserves, estimated at around 170 trillion cubic feet, may play a major role for achieving the aspired global energy just transition.

The BEOS is an important multifaceted platform at a critical time, to reach out to a wide and diverse audience of stakeholders in the International Upstream Exploration and Business development/New Ventures segment of the industry. The event will bring together many of the oil & gas majors, NOCs, independents, E&P companies and governments as well as world’s leading petroleum geologists.

Mozambique´s participation in this global exploration event will equally shed light to its 6th Open Licensing Round. This tender, which has a term of approximately 10 months, from the launch date until the results are announced later this year, comes about three months after the approval of the new Strategy of Concession of Areas for Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons, which provides the basis for ensuring continuous and systematic exploration of hydrocarbons in the Mozambique and Rovuma basins, promoting national and foreign investment, as well as reducing the time between the holding of public tenders for the concession of areas to 2 years, as opposed to 3 years under previous legislation.

-Ends-

About ENH

ENH is Mozambique´s National Oil Company and it participates in every oil and gas concessions along the industry´s value chain throughout the country, alongside major International Oil Companies, as the State´s commercial arm in the oil and gas sector.

Currently, Mozambique has 11 hydrocarbon exploration and production concession blocks located in the Mozambique and Rovuma basins and well as in Angoche and Zambeze Delta.

Mozambique is also home to Coral Sul FLNG project, which will be the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production project in Mozambique, turning the country into an important supplier in the global LNG market. The project, which envisages the production of the resources discovered in the Coral deposit, is almost complete and is due to make the first LNG cargo in September 2022.

For more information about ENH and its projects, please visit www.enh.co.mz

ENH contacts during the BEOS

Mr Rudêncio Morais

Vice-President for Exploration and Production

Rudencio.morais@enh.co.mz

Mrs. Mónica Chamussa

Exploration Director

Monica.chamussa@enh.co.mz

Mr. Muhamud Matsinhe

Marketing and Communication Technician

Muhamud.matsinhe@enh.co.mz