Dubai: Building on MIT SMR's English-language articles, the edition will be augmented by localized content relevant to ministry officials, policymakers, and business and technology leaders in the Middle East. The new website will premiere at a launch event and thought leadership summit at MIT's campus in Cambridge.

The regional edition will bring MIT SMR’s top-ranking content new technology research and ideas from scholars and technology leaders to the business and tech community.

“MIT Sloan Management Review is pleased and excited to launch this collaboration with Vibe Media Group,” says US publisher Deborah Gallagher. “We consider Vibe an innovative and forward-looking publisher in the Middle East and look forward to partnering with them to bring our carefully curated ideas and research to the region’s business leaders.”

Emphasizing the importance of launching the edition in the region, Ravi Raman, the publisher and editorial director, says, “MIT Sloan Management Review’s Middle East edition comes at an opportune moment for the region, witnessing a transformational change powered by technology. The edition will explore how tech leadership is transforming businesses.”

Plans are to publish research articles and a print magazine to be available on newsstands. The regional content will focus on issues in the region’s economic and technological development progress, such as AI, digital transformation, and tech innovation, with large-scale events, summits, and conferences.

About MIT Sloan Management Review

MIT Sloan Management Review leads the discourse among academic researchers, business executives, and other influential thought leaders about changes in management practice transforming how people lead and innovate. MIT SMR disseminates new management research and innovative ideas so thoughtful executives can capitalize on the opportunities generated by rapid organizational and technological change.

About Vibe Media Group

Vibe Media Group (VMG) is the region’s leading publisher specializing in technology, innovation, and business in digital, experiential, and print platforms. The group also publishes the Middle East edition of Fast Company and hosts several conferences and summits.