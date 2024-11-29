Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla

Our goal is to enhance the efficiency of the certificates recognition process to meet academic and professional aspirations

We will continue to broaden the initiative to encompass additional institutions and relevant entities in the future

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has expanded its automatic recognition of university certificates initiative for scholarship students. Initially launched by the Ministry, this proactive service now extends to various entities within the scholarship sector, aiming to facilitate and expedite the academic recognition process for university degrees. This follows the success of the initial service, which was offered exclusively to students sponsored by the Ministry and yielded positive outcomes in enhancing graduate experiences and streamlining their processes.

The initiative's expansion encompasses key entities, including the Ministry of Sports, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the Dubai Ruler’s Court and the Dubai Health Authority. This expansion significantly strengthens the Ministry’s efforts toward digital transformation and its commitment to providing agile, efficient government services, aligning with the UAE's ambitious developmental vision, while addressing the evolving needs of the labour market by maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, highlighted that the expansion of the automatic recognition initiative reflects the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier government services in line with the UAE leadership’s vision. He also emphasised that the initiative aims to provide integrated educational solutions that streamline the recognition process, enabling post-graduation student integration into the labour market and supporting their academic and professional journeys.

His Excellency stated that the Ministry aims to expand this initiative to include more educational and scholarship entities in the future, in order to boost student satisfaction and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global educational hub. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of collaborating with national entities to support scholarship students and guarantee their access to recognised certification, aligning with the national vision of a knowledge-based economy.

This initiative aims to reduce the time and effort required for recognition of certificates issued by foreign universities. Students can now proactively obtain recognised certificates from relevant authorities without any additional requests. This step enhances the educational experience for students and facilitates their transition into the job market.

The Ministry is currently developing a range of advanced digital services in line with the nation’s vision of delivering world-class government services, meeting customer aspirations and enhancing the UAE's global educational competitiveness. This initiative is part of the Ministry’s strategy to drive digital transformation, streamline processes and aligns with the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, which aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of government services provided by ministries and federal entities.