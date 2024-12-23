Cairo: Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, visited “The Estates”, SODIC’s signature project in New Zayed City, West Cairo on a site tour to view the latest construction progress. The visit was attended by senior officials from the Ministry, representatives from the New Urban Communities Authority, the City Authority, and Eng. Ayman Amer, General Manager SODIC, along with key members of the project’s team.

During the visit, Amer provided a comprehensive update on the construction progress across the project’s phases, emphasizing that deliveries are ahead of schedule across all phases. The first phase, launched in 2019, was fully completed and delivered, making SODIC the first developer in Egypt to start deliveries in New Zayed City in 2023. The second phase was launched in December 2021 and completed in 2024, while the third phase, which began in November 2022, is on track for delivery by 2025. Meanwhile, the fourth and final phases, launched in June 2024, is set for completion by 2026-2027.

Amer relayed that the project has reached a 77% progress rate, with 273 units delivered to date. An additional 64 units are set for delivery in 2025, followed by 82 units scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Launched in 2019, The Estates spans an area of 630,000 sqm, with 150,000 sqm of landscape and open spaces in the heart of New Zayed. The project is master planned with a 13% footprint, ensuring privacy and seamless integration with nature. The Estates boasts spacious, luxurious homes, a world-class clubhouse and spa, and enjoys direct access to the “Estates Residences” which is home to Nobu hotel, branded residences, and restaurant, offering unparalleled hospitality and dining experiences.

New Zayed is West Cairo’s newest district and is a natural extension to the upscale neighbourhood of Sheikh Zayed. With easy and faster access to Cairo’s eastern neighbourhoods and Egypt’s north coast using the newly developed surrounding road network, New Zayed is set to benefit from the proximity of the Sphinx airport and Grand Egyptian Museum.

