Muscat, Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA Oman), a pioneering institution in hospitality training, hosted its first Advisory Board Meeting on December 5th, 2023, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence in hospitality education.

The event brought together a diverse group of professionals, each contributing unique insights into the future of hospitality education and employment in Oman. Their collective expertise is instrumental in guiding MHA Oman's strategic direction. They included general managers from prominent hotels like Grand Hurmuz Muscat and Double Tree by Hilton, HR Managers from BTA Catering and Salam Air, and senior figures from the fields of Learning and Development, including representatives from Education Consultancy, Al-Bustan Palace Hotel, and Mysk Hotel.

Founder and Chairperson of MHA Oman, expressed her gratitude towards all participants for their valuable insights and contributions. "This meeting was a cornerstone event for MHA, providing us with diverse perspectives from across the hospitality sector. The discussions were immensely fruitful, focusing on critical areas such as curriculum alignment with emerging industry needs, internships, work-based learning, and enhancing the employability prospects of our current and future students," said Ms. Ameena Al Zadjali,

The meeting also included insights from the senior Analyst & Tourism sector supervisor from Tashgheel - National Employment Program, and a former General Manager from Al-Bustan Palace Hotel. These discussions are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of hospitality education in Oman, aligning it with the evolving needs of the industry.

The inaugural Advisory Board Meeting of MHA Oman represents a significant step towards enriching hospitality education in Oman. The insights and discussions from this meeting are instrumental in ensuring that MHA Oman continues to be at the forefront of hospitality education, producing graduates who are not only skilled but also in tune with the current and future needs of the industry.

The Academy's association with Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL), the number one hospitality school in the world (QS World University Ranking 2023), further reinforces the quality and global standard of education provided.

About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

MHA Oman is a leading educational institution dedicated to developing the full potential of students in Oman. With a strong focus on quality education, innovation, and overall student well-being, MHA Oman's programs are designed to meet the unique educational needs of every student. Their curriculum is rooted in real-world applications, preparing students to be agile thinkers and problem-solvers.

For more information about MHA and its programs, visit mha-om.com

About Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL):

Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne, a pioneer in hospitality education, is renowned for setting international standards in hospitality and hotel management. Its partnership with MHA reflects its commitment to fostering global hospitality leaders.