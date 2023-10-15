Cairo – MetLife Life Insurance Company, one of the largest insurance companies in Egypt, has announced the launch of the second season of the podcast “Mahsouba Sah” to promote financial awareness and literacy among all segments of society by simplifying general financial concepts and non-banking financial services. This is intended to encourage higher savings rates, positively impacting investment and employment rates, and improving the standard of living.

This comes after the remarkable success of the first season of the podcast, which garnered wide-ranging listenership on various platforms, amassing a million listens in three months. This success has motivated MetLife to prepare a second season that delves further into topics related to personal budgeting, saving a portion of one's income for investment to increase citizens' income. This is in line with MetLife’s commitment to supporting the government's efforts to spread financial literacy and achieve financial inclusion.

MetLife has prepared 11 episodes for the second season of the “Mahsouba Sah” podcast, with each episode ranging from 20 to 30 minutes. These episodes are available on both audio and video platforms and cover topics related to financial health and its relationship with mental well-being and financial health habits, as well as the connection between cinema and content creation to the concept of wealth. They also explore common proverbs related to money and their validity.

The second season dedicates three episodes to the stock market and how to invest in the financial market. It provides tips for those interested in this sector by featuring experts from financial trading companies. Additionally, there is an episode that explains information related to the insurance industry. The podcast is hosted by Khaled Younes, Head of Face to Face & Strategic Projects at MetLife.

“We believe in the importance of spreading financial literacy among all segments to expand financial inclusion and increase the insurance sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product,” said Mr. Haitham Taher, Deputy Chairman & Managing Director at MetLife Life Insurance Company. “Thus, we were keen to launch the podcast “Mahsouba Sah” to assist individuals in proper financial planning and setting clear financial goals to help them grow their savings and achieve various financial objectives.”

The episodes of the podcast are available for viewing and listening on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Anghami, Apple Podcast, and Podu.

About MetLife

MetLife Life Insurance Company is one of the leading companies in providing insurance solutions locally and globally, MetLife (The Pharaonic American Life insurance company –Previously MetLife Alico) was established in Egypt 1997, It is the first life insurance company that enters the Egyptian market with a huge contribution from an international life insurance company. For more than 25 years, MetLife’s achievements in the Egyptian market have proven its ability to provide and distribute life insurance services and plans, accident insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers.