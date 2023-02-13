Dubai, UAE – Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA is delighted to announce a double celebration at the recent Truck & Fleet awards.

The Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 won the Medium Duty Truck of the Year 2023, claiming the title for a second year in a row, in a tightly fought contest that saw five vehicles up for nomination. Simultaneously, the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo picked up the prize for Coach of the Year 2023. The prestigious Truck & Fleet Awards took place on February 1, 2023 at a glittering ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton JBR hotel in Dubai.

Known for its versatility, safety and robustness, the pioneering Atego 1726 can be customised to suit every customer’s needs and carries an efficient powertrain that reduces the cost per kilometre. Powered by a 256hp inline six engine, the Atego 1726 comes with either an S-Cab or L-Cab, and offers a 4x2 or 4x4 axle configuration that provides greater ground clearance and impressive off-road capabilities.

Receiving the Coach of the Year award for 2023 reinforces the Tourismo’s reputation for uncompromising safety, comfort, unbeatable utility value and technology that has long set the benchmark in its category. As well as providing peace of mind with safety and assistance systems such as Active Brake Assist and Front Collision Guard. The Tourismo offers EURO 6 technology in advance compared to the regulations for vehicle emissions. Stylish and versatile, the highly adaptable Tourismo enables customers to choose from a wide range of engines, lengths, assistance systems, and equipment options. After extensive R&D work and investment the Tourismo has been developed to suit the hot climate requirements of MENA region to ensure comfortable travel and reliability in operation.

Renowned for their reliability, both the award-winning Tourismo and Atego 1762 support Daimler Truck’s mission to provide their customers with the best possible solutions and to support those who keep the world moving.

President & CEO of Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA, Kay-Wolf Ahlden said: “We are thrilled to win two great honours at the 2023 Truck and Fleet Awards that continue the outstanding legacy of both the Mercedes-Benz Atego 1726 and the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo. These awards are proof of the vehicles’ popularity and performance and we’d like to thank those who voted. Everyone at Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA is proud that the Atego 1726 and Tourismo have been recognised once again for their high levels of innovation, safety and durability that have seen them dominate their categories for many years.”

