Dubai – With the GCC increasingly recognized as a premier investment destination, Dubai is leading the charge to attract international capital. Responding to the demand for strategic investment opportunities in the region, Medallion Associates has launched an Institutional Investors Office aimed at drawing in global capital to Dubai’s flourishing real estate sector. This move seeks to harness the region's vast $4 trillion in sovereign wealth assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, solidifying Dubai's standing as a global investment magnet.

In recent years, Dubai has seen an influx of foreign institutional investors, venture capitalists, and startup founders keen to explore growth opportunities. “The UAE’s forward-thinking initiatives—like 100% foreign ownership and protections for intellectual property—make Dubai incredibly attractive to investors worldwide,” said Masood Al Awar, CEO of Medallion Associates. “Yet, a huge portion of global institutional capital remains untapped in Dubai’s real estate market. Our new office is designed to bridge this gap, inviting long-term capital into the city while offering investors compelling returns.”

Dubai's real estate market witnessed impressive growth in the first half of 2024, with transaction volumes increasing by more than 30% year-on-year, as reported by Property Monitor. May 2024 marked a historic milestone, setting a new record for sales transactions in the city. The latest data from Property Monitor revealed a substantial 47.7% month-on-month rise in sales volumes, alongside a notable 45.9% year-on-year increase, underscoring the strong momentum in Dubai's property sector. The Institutional Investors Office directly aligns with Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, an ambitious vision to double the sector’s economic impact over the next decade.

The strong interest in Dubai’s investment landscape is evident, with net foreign and institutional investments in local equities hitting AED 25.6 billion within the first ten months of 2024, of which AED23 billion was invested in the Abu Dhabi market and AED2.6 billion in the Dubai market, going by the official data. Institutional investors alone accounted for AED 3.46 billion in both markets, a clear indicator of confidence in the city's economic outlook. “By promoting sustainable investments in Dubai’s real estate sector, we aim to deliver lasting value for our institutional partners,” Al Awar added. “Our initiative is a strategic match with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, supporting the Emirate’s aspiration to become a global leader in real estate investment.”

As global markets present fluctuating returns, the Institutional Investors Office will act as a vital bridge for investors looking to tap into Dubai’s real estate sector—a sector renowned for its stability and long-term growth potential.

Medallion Associates is a real estate investment and advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The firm targets exclusive real estate developments for investment and consulting opportunities in both the private and public sectors. Its key services include private equity placement, fundraising, joint ventures, asset management and real estate sales through its distribution channels by leveraging cutting-edge real estate marketing.

