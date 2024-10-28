Welcoming international speakers in AI, technology, economics, education, and environment

Honoring the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award and releasing the Global Knowledge Index 2024

The 3rd UNESCO World Conference on Open Educational Resources will be held during the summit, for the first time in the Arab region

Holding the inaugural meeting of the Global Alliance for Skills Development

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) revealed the detailed agenda and activities list of the ‘Knowledge Summit 2024,’ organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The ninth edition of Knowledge Summit, which is scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 November 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre, will highlight the theme ‘Future Skills and the Artificial Intelligence Economy.’

The announcement was made during a press conference held by both parties at the Al Habtoor Palace Hotel. The press conference was attended by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at UNDP, along with representatives of several media outlets in the UAE.

The press conference briefed the attendees on the summit’s agenda and its various dialogue sessions, revealing the most prominent events and meetings that will be included in this year’s edition.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “Over the past years, the Knowledge Summit has proven to be a one-of-its-kind global platform for disseminating insights, ideas, and best practices to enhance knowledge generation and distribution. In line with this, every year it convenes experts and specialists from different fields to exchange innovative solutions that will support efforts to attain sustainable development at all levels. At present, the summit reflects our relentless efforts to stay updated with Dubai’s plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in all sectors to support digital transformation and keep pace with global technological changes to ensure maximum readiness for the future. As a result, this year’s summit will focus on the most significant challenges societies have been facing, including the development of human skills and the role of the AI economy in determining the direction of different industries.”

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb added: “As years pass by, the Knowledge Summit has consolidated Dubai’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation by opening broad horizons for discussion and interaction with a selection of global thinkers, innovators, pioneers, and decision-makers. We anticipate that this year’s event will present a significant opportunity to broaden the scope of international collaboration, particularly in the fields of AI, knowledge, technology, and entrepreneurship, in collaboration with UNDP, and to support initiatives aimed at accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals and devising solutions to address global issues.”

Furthermore, H.E. bin Huwaireb highlighted one of the major events on the sidelines of the Knowledge Summit 2024, which will be the 3rd UNESCO World Open Educational Resources (OER) Congress to be organized in association with UNESCO and held for the first time in the Arab world. The event brings together numerous guests, including ministers, top officials, and decision-makers from across the globe, to boost digital cooperation.

The summit will also set the stage for the release of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2024. In the past few years, the GKI has served as a qualitative resource for countries’ development strategies and goals, emphasizing strengths and areas for improvement using a variety of indicators from various fields of expertise and identifying challenges facing sustainable development pathways. In addition, a ceremony will be held to honor the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) 2024, which highlights remarkable contributions to the welfare of humanity, progress, and development, as well as sheds light on the success stories of individuals and institutions.

He further mentioned that the inaugural meeting of the ‘Global Alliance for Skills Development’ will take place during the summit along with the introduction of the Future Skills Academy. Launched as part of the ‘Knowledge Project’ last year, the academy will represent a significant milestone in the FutureSkills4All project. It aims to empower Arab individuals through a range of educational programs that aid in the acquisition of future skills, significantly improving their professional development and empowering them to contribute to the region’s economic growth and Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Hany Torky said: “This year’s summit underscores our commitment to supporting communities in the Arab region in their transition to a more inclusive and sustainable digital future. The GKI and the Future Skills Academy are essential tools to support individuals and develop their skills, contributing to building more resilient and sustainable economies.”

The summit’s agenda features interactive sessions, workshops, and knowledge events that include the participation of prominent speakers from the fields of AI, technology, economy, education, environment, and other important realms.

This year, the summit will further address various key topics such as the potential of human intelligence to innovate advanced technologies, transformations driven by AI, redefinition of future skills, policies shaping AI-driven economies, AI for prosperity and fueling economic growth and social change, eco-innovations for a sustainable future, strengthening cybersecurity, and AI in space exploration, among other related themes.

Furthermore, Coursera, a global learning platform, will hold panel discussions during the summit. The key focus area of these sessions will be the transition to AI shaping the future of the education system, including adult education, technical and vocational training, skill-based learning, and employment and innovation in higher education.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com