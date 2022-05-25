Founded in the UAE, BitOasis is the region’s first and leading Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP)

Under the partnership, BitOasis will launch region-wide crypto education initiatives on MBC GROUP’s diverse media platforms and channels

The strategic partnership will support BitOasis and drive customer awareness and adoption as it expands its regional footprint, while solidifying its presence in existing markets

Partnership is the first of its kind for the region and timely amid rapid adoption across region – 1500% growth in 2020 – 2021 and heightened awareness.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) leading crypto-asset trading platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the MENA region.

The tie-up will see MBC support BitOasis in rolling out crypto educational and awareness campaigns across the region through MBC GROUP’s full portfolio of digital platforms and TV channels.

UAE-based BitOasis has grown to become the region’s largest crypto trading platform, having recorded over USD 4 Billion in trading volume to date.

According to “The Chainalysis 2021 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report”, the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa & Turkey) region’s cryptocurrency market grew by 1500% between July 2020 and June 2021. The recent surge in crypto activity makes the MENAT region one of the fastest growing markets in the world. A recent You Gov study shows that 21% of those surveyed in the UAE indicated that they intended to invest in crypto within the next 12 months – the third highest figure globally. The same survey shows that 18% of Saudi residents already trade in crypto. BitOasis plans to connect with this audience via its trusted regional brand and a new educational program distributed across the largest media network for MENA.

Commenting on the growth potential within the regional crypto space, Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis said: “In countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia crypto assets are steadily going mainstream due to early adoption by tech-savvy Millennial and Gen Z retail investors, but a massive majority across the region still do not have a good understanding of this emerging asset class. BitOasis has an obligation to address that. We are ramping up efforts to ensure consumers are aware and educated about investing in crypto across our region whilst offering the simplest and most accessible way to invest.”

Doudin continued: “Our collaboration with the MBC Group aligns with BitOasis’s long-term objective of building an efficient, secure and inclusive virtual asset ecosystem within the region. Crypto education is front and center of our strategy, and MBC’s trusted and high-visibility platforms will allow us to localize our approach towards educating regional audiences about virtual assets.”

Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP added:

“We’re witnessing the fast speed at which our region is embracing and adopting the blockchain and web3 technologies. Seeing as how crypto currencies are essential to this ecosystem, we see this partnership as a natural progression as we usher in this new era.”

Srinu Chowhan, VP of Marketing & Growth at BitOasis adds: “Our goal is to bridge the crypto knowledge gap, and our partnership with MBC will help us realize this goal. BitOasis’s crypto awareness initiatives will help demystify blockchain and crypto assets, and MBC’s media platforms will play a key role in ensuring this educational content reaches across the region.”

About BitOasis

BitOasis is the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) leading online crypto asset trading platform. Established in the UAE in 2015, BitOasis serves retail and professional traders and investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the wider Middle East market. The company completed a $30m Series B financing in Q4 2021 raising funds from local and global investors including Jump Capital, Wamda, Alameda Research, Pantera Capital, Digital Currency Group, and Global Founders Capital.

In 2021 BitOasis received its Financial Services Permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility in/from the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. BitOasis received provisional approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in March 2022.

All services offered, marketed or promoted by BitOasis to users are through www.bitoasis.net.

About MBC GROUP

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region that enriches people’s lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, in 1991, MBC GROUP moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates.

Today, MBC GROUP includes over 17 leading TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 & MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children’s edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC ACTION (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC VARIETY (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama) & MBC+ DRAMA (a joint pay-tv channel between MBC and OSN); MBC PERSIA (general family entertainment dubbed and subtitled in Farsi); WANASAH (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC MASR & MBC MASR2 (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC BOLLYWOOD (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); MBC USA (on “Dish Network” in the US); MBC IRAQ (a premium channel aimed at the entire Iraqi family), MBC5 (new satellite channel dedicated to the Maghreb); all of them benefit from MBC STUDIOS which produces the region’s most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. MBC GROUP also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music).

Furthermore, part of MBC GROUP is Shahid and its premium subscription-based service Shahid VIP, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels.