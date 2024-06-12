ABU DHABI: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Liwa College (LC) to provide academic and professional development programs to college students. This strategic tie-up between both parties falls in line with Abu Dhabi government’s vision to develop cooperation with universities and leading educational institutions and develop the needed academic degrees, professional skills, and competencies of the UAE government employees so that they can improve their performance.

Under this strategic partnership, Mbank and Liwa College will collaborate to provide young professionals with the academic and professional development programs that are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic requirements and benefit the UAE at large. In specific, Liwa College students will be able to enroll in Mbank internships, placement assistance seminars, conferences, as well as consultancy and joint research projects that further enhance their employability skills.

On the other hand, Liwa College will be presenting Mbank employees and their first-degree relatives looking to pursue academic programs the chance to enrol with an exemption from registration fees for the first semester, in addition to accessibility to scholarships and tuition discounts upon request.

Professor Mohamed Dhiaf, President of Liwa College, emphasized that the college is proud to partner with a leading national institution such as Mbank, and that this agreement aims to establish a joint framework in various related fields of work by providing students with internships in Management and Information Technology. The two parties will also be working to organize lectures and workshops for both students and Mbank employees in several fields, in addition to specialized courses and community and volunteer initiatives.

Prof. Dhiaf emphasized that this cooperation broadens the horizons for both parties, especially since Liwa College offers 25 specialized academic programs in the fields of Engineering, Health and Administrative Sciences, Media, Information Technology and other specializations, adding to its advanced infrastructure that adheres to the highest levels of international standards, including 35 ground-breaking research laboratories. An elite group of more than 100 faculty members with distinguished academic competencies were recruited from prestigious international universities, enhancing the College’s standing and contributing well to boosting the educational level in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, and the Nation as a whole.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank said: “We are happy to partner with Liwa College, one of the preferred providers of educational programs in the UAE, as we create enriching educational and career development opportunities for students and promote social and economic development. As we recognize that the digital banking landscape is evolving, we take it on as our responsibility to build partnership platforms that connect with prestigious educational institutions such as Liwa College to provide students with the needed knowledge and opportunities to achieve progress in their future careers.”

He added: “We are happy to have created a new avenue for collaboration with Liwa College; especially that our mission is one: to serve our local community and provide exceptional educational opportunities to students, whether academic or developmental, to empower and shape the next generation of leaders in the digital finance world.”

Mariam Almarzooqi, Head of Human Resources at Mbank commented: “Mbank will be offering UAE National fresh graduates from Liwa College the chance to apply to ITQAN – Universal Digital Banker, Mbank’s recently launched advanced Banking and Finance Digital Training Program that equips high-potential graduates with hands-on experience in the field over the span of four months. Bridging the gap between conventional banking services and the rapidly evolving banking landscape, the ITQAN Training Program combines both community digital banking practices and modern digital technologies. The program is open to candidates with a strong interest in banking and finance who show academic excellence and an ability to work in a fast-paced environment".

About Liwa College

Since 1993, Liwa College has beed nurturing potential and supplying the UAE labor market with skilled professionals. Liwa College strives to empower all students to succeed academically and personally by providing them with the best resources, support, and guidance. To achieve this, the College offers targeted programs and services designed to enhance students’ academic progress. It offers 25 bachelor’s and diploma programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education. The Business Administration programs are internationally accredited by the ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs) in the United States of America.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.