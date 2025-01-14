2.182 tonnes of general waste and 120 tonnes of construction waste removed from Wadi Degla Protectorate, contributing to the environmental preservation of one of Egypt's most important natural reserves

Led by adventurers Omar Samra and Manal Rostom, the mission focused on promoting sustainability, recycling practices, and waste reduction

Mashreq employees dedicated 228 hours of hands-on conservation efforts, while over 72 local entities benefited from the mission's educational initiatives

Cairo, Egypt: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has successfully concluded its environmental clean-up initiative at Wadi Degla Protectorate, a natural reserve in Egypt. This initiative forms a vital part of Mashreq's global Climb2Change initiative, a groundbreaking effort that has set new standards in environmental stewardship with the world’s largest mountain clean-up operation. Spanning 14 mountains, including 7 peaks and 7 base camps, the initiative is designed to raise awareness and inspire action toward sustainable practices such as recycling, waste reduction, and environmental conservation. Through Climb2Change, Mashreq demonstrates its commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations and outreach.

Wadi Degla Protectorate is a protected desert ecosystem that is home to diverse wildlife and natural resources. Despite its ecological importance, it has become increasingly vulnerable due to human impact.

Renowned adventurers, Omar Samra and Manal Rostom, led the initiative in Egypt as Climb2Change ambassadors. They were joined by employees of Mashreq Egypt and Mashreq Global Network (MGN) Egypt, as they embarked on this transformative mission in Wadi Degla Protectorate through the month of November 2024. During the mission, the team made significant strides in environmental conservation, successfully removing 2.182 tonnes of general waste and 120 tonnes of construction waste.

In addition to its environmental impact, the Climb2Change mission in Wadi Degla Protectorate also created a significant social impact, benefiting 72 local entities. Mashreq employees dedicated their time to hands-on conservation efforts, contributing 228 hours for the conservation of Wadi Degla Protectorate’s unique ecosystem. Furthermore, Mashreq facilitated educational sessions focusing on ‘leave-no-trace’ principles and environmental stewardship. Volunteers from schools, universities and community members also joined hands to be part of this mission contributing 581 hours of their time and effort. The initiative brought together Mashreq employees and external volunteers, who contributed a total of 809 hours towards the cause.

Amr El Bahey, CEO, Mashreq Egypt, reflected on the mission's success: “Completing the Wadi Degla Protectorate clean-up as part of the global Climb2Change initiative underscores Mashreq’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. This mission is a vital component of our broader ESG strategy, where we not only focus on immediate impact but also foster long-term change by engaging our employees and local communities. Through active hands-on participation, education and awareness initiatives, we are empowering individuals to take responsibility for our shared environment. We’re proud of the impact we’ve made so far and will continue to drive sustainability efforts to protect our planet for future generations.”

Omar Samra stated: “Looking back at this journey, I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. This initiative goes beyond a clean-up—it’s a call to action for all of us to embrace sustainability and take responsibility for the environments we cherish. As an adventurer, I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries, and this project has been a powerful reminder that the biggest impact comes when we unite for a common cause. Mashreq’s ethos of 'Rise Every Day' resonates deeply with this mission, driving us to make meaningful changes for a better planet.”

Manal Rostom added: “Participating in the Climb2Change mission in Wadi Degla Protectorate has been a powerful experience. It gave me the opportunity to blend my passion for adventure and environmental conservation. This initiative is a testament to the importance of taking responsibility for the places we love. Through this mission, I hope to inspire others to see the value of protecting our natural heritage and to take action in their own communities. Every effort, no matter how small or big, counts towards building a more sustainable and resilient future for all.”

Building on the success of the Wadi Degla Protectorate clean-up, Mashreq is committed to ensuring the long-term success of the Climb2Change initiative with plans to collaborate with local governments, environmental organizations, and waste management facilities, to maintain clean environments in some of the world’s most fragile ecosystems. As the initiative continues to gain momentum, Mashreq will extend its efforts to new regions, with future expeditions targeting iconic peaks and ecosystems in Tibet (China), and beyond. This initiative serves as a call to action for businesses and organizations globally to join in the movement and contribute to the preservation of our planet.