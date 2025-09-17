Dubai, UAE — Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai hosted the Hon’ble Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, for a closed-door roundtable with leaders of Indian universities with campuses in the UAE. Senior representatives from Symbiosis International University (Dubai), BITS Pilani (Dubai), IMT Dubai and Amity University Dubai participated. Also in attendance were H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Shri Satish Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai.

Discussions examined how the UAE campuses of Indian universities are evolving delivery models and setting near-term priorities. The Minister called for taking research beyond publication to productisation and commercialisation, and for strengthening Brand India in global education and innovation. As host, MAHE Dubai focused the roundtable on three priorities: industry-aligned research, scaled internship and placement pathways, and a shared playbook for student transition, wellbeing and whole-person growth.

“Higher education must deliver outcomes - innovation that scales, skills that employers trust, and pathways that turn research into products. This roundtable reaffirmed our collective commitment to those goals and strengthen the India – UAE knowledge corridor for the benefit of our students and societies,” said Hon’ble Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India.

Representing MAHE Dubai were Mr. Niranjan Jayakumar, CEO, Manipal Education – MENA, and Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor.

“Dubai’s education vision calls for agile, industry-linked and globally relevant universities. MAHE Dubai acts as a bridge between policy, industry and academia. From day one, we align teaching, research and employer engagement so students graduate with the confidence, skills and character to thrive in the UAE’s dynamic economy,” said Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Dubai.

The dialogue advances priorities under Dubai’s E33 education vision to build a learner-centric ecosystem that equips students with the skills and opportunities to succeed, and with the UAE’s broader ambition to advance a high-skill, innovation-led economy.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution dedicated to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) and awarded a 5-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), MAHE Dubai offers a world-class learning environment designed to prepare students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 2,600 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities — fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

