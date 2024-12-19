Riyadh- Manahil International, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, and the official distributor for Infiniti in Saudi Arabia, unveiled the all-new Infiniti QX80, marking the beginning of a new dawn for the Infiniti brand. The evening shone a spotlight on the brand's rich heritage, embodying a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, refined artistry, and authentic Japanese craftsmanship, creating a unique and immersive sensory experience that captivated attendees.

The vehicle was revealed during an exclusive and elegant event held in the vibrant Jax District in Diriyah, Riyadh, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The atmosphere redefined the concept of luxury vehicles, reaffirming Infiniti's leading position in the Saudi market.

The All new Infiniti QX80 combines opulence, power, and cutting-edge technology, crafted for the discerning clientele of KSA. The vehicle features striking front and rear LED lights, and sleek, hidden door handles that reveal themselves on command. The design also includes a sensor-activated rear door, an integrated sidestep panel, and a front grille that displays the illuminated 3D Infiniti logo. Available in sleek colors such as black and anthracite gray, the QX80 is further elevated by its 22-inch wheels that add extra elegance to its appeal.

The Infiniti QX80 is powered by a Twin-turbo V6 3.5-liter gas engine that generates 450 horsepower and 700 newton-meters of torque. It boasts an all-wheel-drive system and is equipped with an advanced electronic air suspension system ensuring a smooth and comfortable irrespective of terrain. Safety features include blind-spot detection, lane departure warnings, and automatic emergency braking to safeguard pedestrians. Every passenger is protected with airbags across all three rows, while smart cruise control and a tire pressure monitoring system add to peace of mind. alongside the driver alert system and trailer stability assist for extra security.

The interior cabin of the Infiniti QX80 features burgundy leather seats and plush trims. Both front and rear seats are equipped with heating and massage functions, while the electrically adjustable seats offer true versatility, including the convenience of folding third-row seats, while the second-row seats can effortlessly fold up vertically. A built-in cooling box nestles in the front console, alongside multiple electrical outlets to keep every passenger connected and comfortable. The expansive panoramic glass sunroof enhances the feeling of openness, while the ambient lighting system dazzles with a palette of 64 vibrant colors and the tri-zone climate control that purifies the air. The cutting-edge infotainment system features two 14.3-inch displays, complemented by a premium audio setup with 24 speakers, as well as seamless wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, and intuitive touch controls.

Omar Hussein Boudy, Managing Director of Manahil International, shared his excitement regarding the debut of the new Infiniti QX80 in Saudi Arabia: "Infiniti vehicles are renowned for offering a luxurious and comprehensive driving experience, combining high performance with advanced technology, making them the ideal choice for our customers in the Kingdom who seek excellence and top-tier quality. At Manafhel Alamiya, we strive to meet our customers’ aspirations by introducing the new model, which perfectly blends superior performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. This launch strengthens the brand’s position in the Saudi market and reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing the luxury automotive sector and delivering the highest standards of quality and innovation."

About Manahil International:

Manahil International has been in active operation in the Saudi market for many years now, it has been a part of Mohamed Yousef Naghi. During this time many customers have been served and the company has been able to gain their trust and confidence. It has become one of the reputable names in the business of automotive selling cars. Manahil International works continuously to achieve the highest level of quality in all aspects of its work, both internally and externally, and places the customer at the center of first attention, and always strives to provide outstanding services and meet their needs in a distinguished manner.