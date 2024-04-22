DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced that it will be participating in GISEC GLOBAL, which is scheduled to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 23rd to 25th, 2024. ManageEngine has been an active participant at GISEC GLOBAL for a decade, with this occasion marking its 11th year at the premier cybersecurity event in the Middle East.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, it is important to keep up with the latest technological advancements. With cyberattacks and data breaches becoming more complex and sophisticated, the onus is on using emerging technologies such as AI and ML to mitigate and tackle threat adversaries that exploit vulnerabilities. With an alarming rise in data breaches in the Middle East, organisations should now focus on taking the next step towards identifying attack threats and patterns to address the problem of data breaches.

"Cybersecurity events like GISEC GLOBAL provide a great platform for Middle East organisations to meet with security experts to understand the current digital landscape. We expect to have engaging sessions with visitors at the event looking to equip themselves with the right knowledge to tackle emerging threats and high-risk vulnerabilities," said Sujoy Banerjee, associate director at ManageEngine for the MEA region.

ManageEngine will be showcasing its entire suite of security products at GISEC GLOBAL, including its SIEM solution, Log360, which is strengthened by its latest ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature. This feature provides contextual visibility over the exploit triad of users, processes, and entities, wherein enterprises will be able to trace the path of attack threats and mitigate breaches. By providing visibility into user attributes, threat intelligence and process lineage, Log360 enables users to not only assist in detection of attack threats but also gain better understanding of such attacks.

In addition to this, ManageEngine will also be showcasing its AD security and compliance solution, ADAudit Plus, with its latest feature, the Attack Surface Analyzer. The Attack Surface Analyzer continuously monitors and analyses indicators of exposure and compromise in real time to thwart AD security and identity attacks. It also provides insights based on industry best practices and considerably reduces cyberattack surface management time.

ManageEngine will be demonstrating these capabilities at the event alongside other security products that focus on endpoint security, data security and network security. Experts specialising in each domain will be available at booth D60 to interact with attendees, share insights and ideas and address their queries. Demonstrations will be held at the booth to provide visitors with a first-hand experience of the company's suite of products.

