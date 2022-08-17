Cairo, Egypt: myli, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, opened the doors to its fifth branch in Egypt at Arkan Plaza, Sheikh Zayed on August 16, 2022. The beauty concept store offers a diverse range of products to the Egyptian public including cosmetics, fragrances, hair and skincare and beauty accessories at competitive prices.

With over 6,000 products at various price segments, myli operates across the country with five stores and is expected to open another store by end-of-year, employing over 30 employees, to date. By partnering with nine local and international beauty brands, the new myli branch makes product diversity more accessible, honouring Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s commitment to offering enhanced shopping experiences, every day.

Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, commented: “We are honoured to be opening the fifth myli store in Egypt, and the region’s first cluster of beauty concept stores. This comes as part of our evolving mission to continuously provide our customers with a wide range of choices whilst shopping and delivering value through every experience. By prioritising the community in which we operate, Majid Al Futtaim Retail continues to expand on its investments in Egypt and remains dedicated to providing job opportunities for the Egyptian public.”

The new store is a testament to Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s continuous contributions to the local community, building on its expansion plans in Egypt with the aim of investing over EGP 750 million by 2025.

