Majesty superyachts marked a standout week at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival with multiple superyacht sales recorded, securing in the closing weekend two prestigious honours at the World Yachts Trophies for its latest superyachts: the Majesty 100 Terrace and the Majesty 112 Terrace, both with an interior and exterior design in collaboration with Phathom Studio, based in the The Netherlands.

The Majesty 100 Terrace received Best Evolution, recognising a pioneering design that redefines onboard living in the 32-metre segment. Unveiled as a concept at last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and delivered to market in a record time this July, the 100 Terrace features a signature owner’s bow terrace with 270-degree vistas, fold-down cockpit balconies, expansive side decks and a generous beach platform.

Another hull was sold at the show, with negotiations under way for the next – a clear testament to the model’s immediate traction and the shipyard’s commitment to setting new standards in superyacht design and craftsmanship.

The Majesty 112 Terrace was honoured with Best Semi-Custom yacht, highlighting a forward-thinking integration of a multi-level terrace within a refined tri-deck profile. The 112 dedicates more than 140 square metres to seamless indoor–outdoor living, with expansive terraces forward and aft, a skylounge framed by 270° glazing, and a six-cabin layout which is rare in this segment and makes it a perfect platform for yacht charter.

“Two wins for two Terrace models is a victory for our entire Majesty family and a proud moment for non-European shipyard,” said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. “It celebrates the ingenuity and skills of our designers, engineers and craftspeople, who worked together with Phathom Studio. This is the result of quiet excellence - precision in composites, thoughtful design and intelligent layouts, and the pride of a team committed to delivering more with every hull.”

“Phathom Studio is honoured to be part of this achievement, said Sean Bekeschus, the design Partner from Phathom Studio, who attended the award ceremony alongside Gulf Craft team. “We are deeply grateful to Gulf Craft for their trust in our design studio and the opportunity to develop these beautiful yachts together. It is a privilege to contribute to Gulf Craft’s evolution of excellence, breaking design boundaries in their next generation of Majesty superyachts.”

Another highlight of the festival was the formalisation of Majesty’s Superyacht Collection US dealership agreement with Denison Yachting – one of the United States’ most established brokerages – further strengthening the brand’s international footprint.

“Visitors have embraced the award-winning Majesty 120 and Majesty 100 Terrace. We’ll carry that energy into Monaco and beyond - while our growing dealer and broker network supports the next phase of our growth and an effortless ownership experience,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft.

As part of its World Tour, Majesty now turns to Beaulieu-Sur-Mer for the Open Days on 16-17 September, followed by the Monaco Yacht Show, 24-27 September. With an exciting line-up of premieres and projects on the horizon, including Majesty 145, the shipyard continues to expand its reach in key markets worldwide.

About Majesty

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand of Gulf Craft Group, a prominent global entity comprising multiple companies, with expertise in the design and production of composite vessels, supported by advanced manufacturing and servicing facilities in the UAE and the Maldives. Drawing on more than 40 years of boat-building expertise, Majesty offers an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 175 – the largest composite superyacht today.

Every Majesty is conceived, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty’s artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.

The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand’s hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100-175ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a ‘Life of Excellence’.

