Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), one of the world’s fastest-growing mining companies, has awarded a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract to Bechtel for its Ar Rjum gold mine. The announcement follows Maaden’s Final Investment Decision (FID) on Ar Rjum in August 2025 as part of its plans to double gold production by 2030.

Under the SAR 391.1 million (USD 104.3 million) agreement, Bechtel, a trusted global leader in engineering, construction and project management, will provide EPCM services for the construction of mine and processing facilities.

The multi-year agreement will support the development of Saudi Arabia’s newest gold mine at Ar Rjum, located in the Makkah Region, approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Ta’if. Ar Rjum is projected to produce 3.6 million ounces of gold over a 12-year life of mine period. The project will include an open-pit operation and a state-of-the-art processing facility capable of handling a throughput of eight million tons per annum (Mtpa) of ore.

Bob Wilt, CEO of Maaden, said: “The Ar Rjum Project is a major milestone in Maaden’s journey to strengthen our portfolio. We have ambitious targets for our gold business and Ar Rjum will be a major component of our ability to double production, as well as to grow at pace and continue to build our pipeline of talent to deliver our strategy. We maintain our confidence in the significant opportunity offered by the Kingdom’s mineral endowment and gold will play a key role in unearthing that potential.”

Ailie MacAdam, President, Bechtel Mining & Metals said: “For more than 80 years, Bechtel has helped shape the region’s infrastructure, from landmark projects like Jubail Industrial City to the recent completion of the Riyadh Metro. Our legacy of delivering complex, world-class projects, together with deep mining expertise, positions us to deliver this critical project. In partnership with Maaden and leveraging Bechtel’s global supply chain of more than 7,000 suppliers along with our strong local partnerships, we’re proud to support a project that advances long-term regional growth and prosperity.”

Maaden’s partnership with Bechtel extends its track record of working with world-class global engineering and mining firms to deliver projects that transform the Kingdom’s resource landscape. Over its expected 12 years of operation, the Ar Rjum project will create lasting economic value, open new opportunities for local suppliers, support nearby communities and help fuel the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector.

ABOUT MAADEN

Maaden is the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals powerhouse and stands among the world's fastest growing, with a robust SAR32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in revenues for 2024.

As a KSA-based, globally significant mining champion, Maaden is deploying technology and talent to accelerate the exploration and production of Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral endowment to develop mining as the third sector of the Saudi economy.

With a skilled workforce of more than 7,000, Maaden operates 17 mines and sites, and its products are currently exported to 55 countries globally.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world’s infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com