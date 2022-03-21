Abu Dhabi, UAE - LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) collection of independent luxury properties, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement for a breathtaking new resort surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscapes on the private Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi.

Expected to open in 2023, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts will mark the brand’s entry into the UAE capital. Perfectly situated in one of Abu Dhabi’s most recreational yet tranquil areas and designed with elements inspired by the destination, the resort will offer an exclusive escape on a private, secluded island, while still providing seamless access for those who wish to explore the vibrant city and its cultural experiences.

The all-villa resort will offer 80 expansive and elegantly designed beach and water villas as well as a 450 square-metre two-bedroom Royal Villa surrounding a state-of-the-art golf course.

“We’re delighted to be bringing LXR Hotels & Resorts to Abu Dhabi with Al Nawras Island,” said Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “The UAE’s burgeoning capital has established itself as a global hub in recent years and has seen incredible development in terms of hospitality, sports and tourism. I believe Al Nawras Island will complement Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel landscape perfectly and we look forward to guests experiencing this unique property.”

Al Nawras Island will place a strong emphasis on exploration, expression, and wellbeing. Among the property’s world-class leisure and recreational facilities are an upscale gym, fitness studio, and three stunning swimming pools – one indoor and two outdoor, as well as tennis and paddle courts, a private marina, exclusive beach club, and elaborate spa. Additionally, children will have access to an engaging playground, dedicated swimming pool, splash pad and kid’s club.

The property will also feature an array of exciting culinary offerings – from two signature restaurants embracing the stunning environment with al fresco dining areas, to two tasteful bars and a wellness-inspired café.

The resort will join LXR’s exclusive global collection of bespoke properties, each representing their unique location and offering a singular travel experience native to its place, history, culture and traditions.

Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts, said, “Abu Dhabi is a renowned luxury destination where visitors and local residents alike seek out exceptional moments and personalised service. That’s precisely what our guests will experience at Al Nawras Island — a truly bespoke and exemplary resort, and one that we are proud to add to the growing global LXR collection.”

Al Nawras Island joins three LXR Hotels & Resorts properties already operating in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, as well as the recently announced Wadi Hanifah, LXR Hotels & Resorts at Diriyah Gate, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts is a collection of independent luxury properties that each represent their unique location and offer a singular travel experience native to its place, history and tradition. Found in the world's most alluring destinations, LXR Hotels & Resorts connects legendary properties into an exclusive network of hotels that are set apart by an unrivaled commitment to personalized service and elegant, yet locally immersive experiences for their guests. Each of the nine hotels in the collection remains steadfastly true to its heritage and culture, providing a luxurious base of exploration for the passionate, yet discerning adventurer. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, and each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience a positive stay at LXR Hotels & Resorts by booking at lxrhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at newsroom.hilton.com/lxr.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World’s Best Workplaces list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2021, in addition to opening more than one hotel a day, Hilton introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 128 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

