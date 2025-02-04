Dubai, United Arab Emirates – LOGIC Holding, a leading management consulting group in the MEA region, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in NEXEL, a renowned digital transformation and innovation consulting firm. This strategic move amplifies LOGIC’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge digital solutions while expanding its market reach across the Gulf.

By integrating NEXEL’s expertise in enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, cloud, data services, and sector-specific innovation, LOGIC strengthens its portfolio to meet surging demand for transformative digital service offerings. The partnership unlocks operational synergies, accelerates growth in key markets like Saudi Arabia, and positions LOGIC as the partner of choice for businesses navigating complex technological shifts.

Amr Osman, LOGIC Holding Chairman, said: “In alignment with our aim of achieving strategic growth and market expansion, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of NEXEL, a long-established and well-respected industry player. The natural strategic fit between our two entities, and our commitment to a shared vision, will enable us to leverage operational synergies to bolster brand positioning and drive sustainable growth. I anticipate the creation of significant value for both our team and our clients, translating to the strengthening of our market position and the acceleration of our expansion.”

NEXEL, founded in 2015 with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo, brings a decade of experience advising clients across industries such as energy, retail, and public sector. Its team — comprising alumni of global firms like SAP Accenture, IBM, Strategy&, HP, and P&G — has earned a reputation for blending technical excellence with strategic vision.

Amir Sabry, Founder of NEXEL, added: “At NEXEL, we’ve always believed that true transformation begins with bold thinking and relentless execution. Joining LOGIC Holding is not just a milestone, it’s an accelerator for our shared vision of innovation and impact. By merging our expertise in digital and AI-driven solutions with LOGIC’s unparalleled regional reach, we’re unlocking unprecedented value for clients. Together, we’ll empower organizations to not just adapt to change, but to lead it—scaling transformative strategies faster, smarter, and with lasting results.”

Post-acquisition, LOGIC will prioritize expanding its Saudi Arabian footprint, capitalizing on the Kingdom’s rapid digitalization, before scaling across the Gulf. This targeted approach ensures the firm meets escalating demand while delivering integrated, future-ready solutions.

About LOGIC Holding

LOGIC Holding is a leading management consulting group in MEA, established in 1998, with strong regional presence with offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, and Manama. LOGIC Holding has grown into a powerhouse, encompassing LOGIC Consulting, LOGIC Talent Solutions, LOGIC Training & HR Development, iVolution, and Nexel, its new acquired digital solutions consulting firm. LOGIC has built a legacy of empowering organizations with innovative strategies that drive growth, enhance governance, and elevate operational excellence.