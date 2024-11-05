Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the award-winning British-born international real estate developer, is pleased to announce the launch of Kensington Gardens, the UAE’s first of its kind residential community. With a gross development value of AED 1.1B for the first phase, this visionary project is nestled within Greenwood, Nakheel’s expansive 3.95 million sqm green development. Using advanced British technology, Kensington Gardens offers state-of-the-art living spaces that embody the very essence of luxury living, through modern design and timeless craftsmanship. At the heart of every residence, unique branded crystal chandeliers create an inviting ambience of peace and tranquillity for its residents.

Kensington Gardens offers a groundbreaking approach to modern living, with British-standard craftsmanship at the core of its architectural design. Every residence is engineered with cutting-edge solutions and futuristic design concepts that provide a tranquil sanctuary for its residents to thrive. Effortlessly elevating everyday living spaces with expansive layouts and ample natural light, the project stands to foster a harmonious ambience that promotes balance, and rejuvenation of the mind, body and soul.

“Greenwood is set to become one of Dubai’s most iconic communities, perfectly aligned with the ambitious Dubai 2040 Vision,” said Rui Liu, Founder and Chairman of LEOS International Group. “We are thrilled to launch the very first project within this groundbreaking development. With 168 exquisite units, Kensington Gardens Phase 1 will be a landmark moment in Dubai’s urban transformation and an enduring symbol of innovation and lifestyle excellence.”

Situated right at the heart of the lush green community, the development offers meticulously designed 3, 4, and 5-bedroom townhouses starting from AED 3.2M and standalone 6 and 7-bedroom luxury villas starting from AED 6.9M.

There are 66 three-bedroom townhouses at Kensington Gardens with saleable area ranging from 2,720 to 2,766 sq.ft.

The saleable area for the 32 four-bedroom townhouses ranges from 3,089 to 3,151 sq.ft.

With a saleable area spanning 3,665 to 3,726 sq.ft, there are 34 units to choose from for five-bedroom townhouses options.

The 24 opulent six-bedroom villas boast a saleable area of 5,178 sq.ft.

Finally, a limited 12 units are available for the luxury seven-bedroom villas with a saleable area of 6,204 sq.ft. Each standalone villa features a private elevator and a serene 8m long private pool for an elevated living experience.

Kensington Gardens is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a hydroponic vertical garden, providing fresh produce year-round. Smart home technology allows residents to seamlessly control their living spaces from lighting, temperature, security systems to automatic curtains through smartphones or voice commands. The homes also feature solar water heating, enhanced drainage system, rainwater harvesting system, and waterproofing with 10 years warranty. These facilities, combined with the community’s sustainable insulated building envelopes, not only ensure optimal climate control year-round but also minimize energy loss and save on electricity bills, offering residents an eco-friendly lifestyle.

As part of Greenwood, Nakheel’s largest and greenest development, Kensington Gardens serves as an oasis of wellness with direct access to 460,000 square meters of open spaces and a wide array of vibrant lifestyle experiences. From a sprawling 99,000 square meter central park and water lagoons to yoga and meditation parks, dog parks, outdoor gyms, and over 12 kilometers of jogging and cycling tracks, Greenwood is a haven for those seeking active and sustainable living. The development also includes retail and dining outlets, private schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, and healthcare services, all located within a freehold community.

As the first-ever addition to the Greenwood community, Kensington Gardens by LEOS Developments represents a unique opportunity for global investors and homeowners. At its core, the project offers undeniable elegance and sophistication, by embracing innovation through its unique design concept. From grand crystal chandeliers at the heart of every residence, to a wide array of lifestyle amenities, the project sets a benchmark that elevates not just lifestyles, but communities. With its potential for long-term returns and promising capital appreciation, the landmark development is a prime investment opportunity that will ultimately redefine the scope of luxury real estate in Dubai.

“LEOS Developments is committed to creating environments that enhance the wellbeing of families,” said Mark Gaskin, COO of LEOS Developments. “With Kensington Gardens, we’ve pushed the boundaries of design, by blending forward-thinking perspectives with timeless British architecture. This community is an exceptional addition to Dubai’s luxury residential landscape offering boutique living experiences that foster a sense of exclusivity and tranquillity for its residents.

Located just 16 minutes from Downtown Dubai and with direct access to major highways (E311 and E611) and Dubai’s new Blue Metro line, Kensington Gardens offers both convenience and serenity. Construction is expected to be completed by Q4 2027.

For more information on Kensington Gardens and LEOS Developments, visit www.leosdevelopments.com.

CONTACT:

Lloyd Arceo

Email: lloyd@comcomea.com

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

About LEOS:

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, and Dubailand. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specializes in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.