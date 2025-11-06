Dubai, UAE – LEORON Institute is proud to announce its new partnership with Disprz, a global leader in AI-powered learning and skilling solutions. Through this agreement, LEORON will serve as an official Disprz partner for the Middle East region, further strengthening its portfolio of digital learning solutions for organizations seeking to upskill and transform their workforce.



Disprz is an advanced learning and skilling platform that helps enterprises build future-ready capabilities and drive measurable business outcomes. Leveraging Agentic AI and data analytics, Disprz enables organizations to identify skill gaps, accelerate content creation, personalize learning experiences, and align learning initiatives with KPIs and organizational goals, creating a direct impact on workforce development, performance, and agility.



This collaboration underscores the commitment made by LEORON to driving digital transformation in learning and development across the region. By integrating Disprz’s innovative technology with the extensive experience LEORON has in corporate training and talent development, organizations will gain access to a powerful ecosystem that supports both strategic and operational learning needs.



“We are excited to partner with Disprz and bring their innovative learning technology to our clients in the region,” said Arben Jusufi, CEO – LEORON Institute. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping organizations accelerate workforce capability building through Generative AI-driven powered personalized learning experiences.



As part of this collaboration, our Digital Solutions team will work closely with organizations to implement, customize, and optimize Disprz’s platform — ensuring seamless adoption, learner engagement, and long-term success.



“Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC is a rapidly evolving enterprise learning market, and we’re thrilled to have LEORON as our partner in expanding our reach and impact,” said Subramanian (Subbu) Viswanathan, Co-Founder and CEO of Disprz. “Together, we aim to empower enterprises in the region to transform how they develop, measure, and sustain workforce capabilities.”



Through this partnership, LEORON aims to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in digital learning transformation, providing organizations across the Middle East with world-class solutions that connect learning to performance and business growth.



About LEORON Institute

LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training, and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1300+ programs annually, while 50,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services and technology solutions, including training needs analysis, competency development and assessment, custom built & off-the shelf e-learning solutions, and digital transformation consulting.

For more information visit www.leoron.com

About Disprz

Disprz is a multinational learning and skilling technology company that helps enterprises unlock the full potential of their workforce through Generative AI and Agentic AI.

Serving over 4 million learners globally - with 1 million active every month - Disprz combines cutting-edge Generative AI for content creation, translation, and summarisation with Agentic AI for personalised upskilling, skills discovery, skills assessments and intelligent learning orchestration.

With its AI-native suite spanning an LMS, LXP, Content Hub, and a collection of AI Superworkers & Agents, Disprz enables organisations to connect learning directly to business impact - helping every employee grow faster, smarter, and more purposefully in the age of AI.

For more information, visit the Disprz website.