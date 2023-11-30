United Arab Emirates: In a historic first for COPs, the Burj Khalifa was adorned with the logo of the Greening Education Hub – Legacy from the Land of Zayed – in celebration of its official opening at COP28.



Hours before the Hub’s official opening, the façade of Burj Khalifa was illuminated with video clips showcasing the UAE's historical legacy of sustainability. The visuals underscored the country’s keenness to boost its global network of relationships to integrate sustainability and climate issues into educational systems worldwide. The video served as an invitation to students and the public to explore the Hub in the Mobility District at Expo City Dubai throughout COP28 – from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

The Ministry of Education has fostered partnerships with over 40 international partners, resulting in the development of more than 30 projects and activations around climate education at the Hub. The Hub has attracted participants from 38 countries and will include more than 250 sessions and workshops. The total attendance is projected to exceed 18,000 over 13 days.



For further information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

M: +971 50 2731 753

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com



Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

M: +971 50 188 2508

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com



Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

M: +971 56 336 2131

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com



Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

M: +971 50 411 5226

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com