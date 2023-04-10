Lavazza, the internationally renowned family-owned Italian coffee company, has been announced as the Official Coffee Partner of Terra Solis by Tomorrowland, a newly opened glamping retreat in Dubai, UAE.

Under the partnership, Lavazza will create premium coffee experiences for guests at the magical oasis of Terra Solis, launched in Dubai last year by Tomorrowland, a world-famous electronic dance festival. The authenticity, heritage and unrivalled quality of Lavazza coffee will be served across the glamping site to enrich and enhance the hospitality offerings of the desert retreat.

The master coffee roaster from Turin, Italy, will serve an exclusive range of hot and cold coffee, specialty coffees and sustainable blends in the tents and cabanas, around the pool bar, the coffee shop, the two restaurants and for dine-in services. The brand’s latest coffee innovations, skilfully prepared by baristas, will refresh and re-energise both the day guests and vacationers at the desert destination.

To further enrich the staycation experience, Lavazza will also design a special coffee menu with a broad choice of its signature recipes - served as only coffee or coffee-tails, exclusively for guests at Terra Solis. Sara Yousef, MEA Marketing Manager at Lavazza Group, said, “We are delighted to share our passion for excellence and innovation with the multicultural guests at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland. By offering a range of exclusive recipes and signature brews and blends, staycationers, holidaymakers, and music afficionados can create more memorable moments in the heart of the Arabian desert with the addition of an authentic Italian coffee experience.”

Nicolas Vandanebeele, Founder of Terra Solis, comments, “At Terra Solis, we are committed to providing our guests with exceptional experiences that go beyond the ordinary and partnering with Lavazza as our Official Coffee Partner is a testament to this. With their expertise and knowledge in crafting premium coffee, we are excited to bring an authentic Italian coffee experience to our glamping retreat in the heart of the Arabian desert. Our guests can now enjoy Lavazza's exclusive range of hot and cold coffee, speciality blends and signature recipes in various locations throughout our property. From our vibrant and relaxing pool scene to our signature all-day dining restaurant MESA, Lavazza's premium coffee will further enhance our hospitality offerings and create more memorable moments for our guests. We are proud to partner with Lavazza and continue to elevate the guest experience at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland."

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is set over a 371,000 square metre area at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab Road. It offers three levels of accommodation inspired by the star constellations – all designed to ensure the highest levels of relaxation and comfort. The pool scene at the heart of the retreat is vibrant and relaxing at the same time, hosting DJs playing during the daytime and nighttime. For dining, guests can enjoy Terra Solis’ signature all-day dining restaurant Mesa, inspired by the 'Tastes of the World' cuisine of Tomorrowland and offering a Mediterranean menu infused with flavours from all over the world. Alongside is an eye-catching bar, centrally located by the pool, as well as Sala, a stunning shisha lounge.

