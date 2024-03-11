Sultanate of Oman – In a momentous stride towards global expansion, LALAN MIDDLE EAST LLC, a subsidiary of Lalan Group, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by establishing Lalan's inaugural overseas Glove Facility at SOHAR Free Zone in Oman.

The facility, a state-of-the-art establishment on 5000 sqm, will house a Surgical and Medical Glove plant, complete with an ETO sterilization facility and a certified microbiology lab. The plant is set to create over 100 job opportunities, with a commendable 45% Omanization rate, reinforcing Lalan's commitment to local talent development.

The formalization of the Sales and Distribution Agreement between Lalan Middle East LLC and Muscat Pharmacy LLC at the event marks a pivotal moment, symbolizing the crystallization of a robust and strategic partnership between the two entities. The agreement, ceremoniously signed by Mr. Lalith Hapangama, Chairman of Lalan Group, and Mr. Bakul Metha, Chairman of Muscat Pharmacy, heralds the commencement of a collaborative journey between the esteemed organizations.

Under the terms of this agreement, Lalan Middle East LLC is strategically positioned to leverage the extensive market reach and expertise of Muscat Pharmacy LLC. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the distribution network for Lalan's locally produced medical gloves throughout the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The synergy between Lalan Group's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and Muscat Pharmacy's longstanding reputation for delivering top-notch healthcare solutions is anticipated to yield substantial benefits for both entities and, more importantly, for the end-users in the region.

At the event Mr. Lalith Hapangama, Chairman of Lalan Group, explained the rationale behind choosing Oman as the regional hub, citing its strategic location, stability, and the warm welcome extended by the Omani people. He affirmed the group's long-term vision to expand operations in the Sultanate and establish a robust supply network across the GCC, North African region, and the USA, leveraging Oman's FDA association.

Mr. Bakul Metha, Chairman of Muscat Pharmacy, congratulated Lalan on this historic initiative, drawing parallels to his own successful journey in Oman. He stated, "Lalan's commitment to quality resonates with our own commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare to the citizens of Oman. This historic venture is a testament to the warm hospitality and opportunities that Oman offers."

In conveying his appreciation, Mr. Damith De Alwis, Regional Head of Lalan Middle East, expressed gratitude, stating, "I extend my thanks to Mr. Bakul Metha and the dedicated team at Muscat Pharmacy for their unwavering support throughout this venture, a collaborative effort that has been in progress since 2019."

This momentous occasion signifies a significant step forward for Lalan Group, embodying its global ambitions and commitment to fostering economic growth in Oman and beyond.

About Lalan Group:

Established in 1940, LALAN Group is a distinguished family-owned Conglomerate headquartered in Sri Lanka. With a global presence through branch offices in the UK, Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, and Oman, the group boasts a workforce of over 8000 individuals. Operations are vertically integrated, encompassing plantations in Tea, Rubber, Spices, and a network of more than 20 Manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka. Proudly exporting to over 76 countries, the group's commitment to quality, innovation, community, and the environment has garnered global recognition. Lalan Group has consistently been honored on the global stage for its significant contributions to the Sri Lankan industries, particularly in the rubber sector.

