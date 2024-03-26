DUBAI, UAE: – Kodak Alaris, a globally recognized leader in digital imaging solutions and services, proudly announces the signing of an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) agreement with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION, an esteemed service provider, incorporated and registered in Algeria. This strategic partnership further strengthens Kodak Alaris' commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its customers in the region.

Under this agreement, GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION will serve as an authorized provider of maintenance, repair, and support services for Kodak Alaris' comprehensive portfolio of information capture and intelligent document processing solutions. With a deep understanding of the local market and a dedication to customer satisfaction, GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION is poised to deliver unparalleled service quality and efficiency to Kodak Alaris customers across Algeria.

"Together with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION, we are excited to expand our service capabilities in Algeria," said Elias Mouchantaf, General Manager, MEITA& region, Kodak Alaris. "Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values, ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of support for their document capture solutions."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they join forces to enhance the accessibility and reliability of Kodak Alaris' products and services in Algeria. Through this collaboration, customers can expect expedited response times, enhanced technical expertise, and a seamless service experience.

"Together with Kodak Alaris, we are dedicated to providing best-in-class service to our customers in Algeria," said Sidahmed Hadjersi, General Manager of GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION. "By combining our local insights with Kodak Alaris' industry-leading technology, we aim to exceed customer expectations and drive mutual success in the region."

Kodak Alaris remains committed to delivering innovative document processing and information management solutions and exceptional service to customers worldwide. The partnership with GLOBAL SERVICE & SOLUTION represents a significant step forward in fulfilling this commitment and underscores Kodak Alaris' continuous efforts to empower businesses and individuals through cutting-edge innovative solutions.

