Kleek Developments announced that it has obtained the building permit for its Noll New Cairo project located in the Sixth Settlement area of New Cairo. The permit represents a significant step toward commencing construction, underscoring the company’s adherence to its execution schedule and strengthening customer confidence.

Eng. Hussein Dawood, founder and chairman of Kleek Developments, stated that securing the building permit represents a significant milestone for the project.

He explained that the company has developed a comprehensive work plan for the coming period, designed to deliver top-tier quality and execution aligned with global standards—reflecting the company’s stature and the trust it has earned from its clients.

Dawood added that Kleek Developments is progressing steadily with its current project while also exploring potential expansion opportunities. The company follows a strategic plan designed to achieve sustainable growth and boost its market value, especially in light of the growing investment opportunities in Egypt and the favorable incentives and investment climate within the country’s real estate sector.

He disclosed that Noll New Cairo covers 90 acres and offers a fully integrated urban development. The project is situated in the heart of the city, neighboring prominent large-scale developments in the Sixth Settlement of New Cairo. Its central location ensures convenient access to all major roads, providing excellent connectivity. With a building density capped at 18%, every unit within the project enjoys a distinctive and unobstructed view.

The company’s chairman pointed out that the Noll New Cairo project’s progress and the decisive push toward execution demonstrate Kleek Developments’ strong financial position, allowing the company to stay on schedule without delays.

He concluded that this progress also facilitates the execution of the marketing and sales strategy for the remaining phases of the project.