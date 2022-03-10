Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: International and regional beauty industry players are heading to Riyadh this month for the third Beautyworld Saudi Arabia – the Kingdom’s only dedicated exhibition for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing – looking to gain and build access to the Middle East and Africa’s largest beauty and personal care market.

When the three-day show opens at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC) on March 21st, major brands and emerging players will vie for business and partnership opportunities in a Saudi beauty and personal care market that, according to analysts Euromonitor International, will reach a retail value of US$5.5 billion in 2022.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is organised by Saudi-based Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE) Group under licence from UAE-headquartered Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which organises Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai, the region’s largest International trade fair for beauty products, hair care, fragrances, and wellbeing.

“This third edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, which is only open to trade professionals, will build on its predecessors and enable business penetration of a major market characterized by high income consumers and a growing, image-conscious youth population,” commented Maria Cecilia Canlas, interim Show Director for Beautyworld Saudi Arabia.

“For the first time, the show will take place in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital and commercial hub, offering a strategic gateway for beauty majors to tap into the vast central and eastern regions.”

Canlas said visitor pre-registration levels in 2022 are significantly higher than the show’s previous edition pre-pandemic in 2019.

“Senior management visitor pre-registration this year, including Managing Directors, CEOs, business owners, and purchasing heads, is also up 65 percent compared to 2019, so it’s clear there is strong intent to re-connect and re-engage with the market,” added Canlas.

“There will be a strong turnout of both exhibitors and visitors as the industry recalibrates following the Covid-19 pandemic and welcomes the opportunity to meet buyers and potential partners, live and in-person.”

Changing Trends

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2022 will feature 82 exhibitors from 15 countries, presenting their latest products designed to meet the demands of a well education Saudi professional beauty and consumer market where there’s also a growing youth trend towards environmentally friendly products.

“Saudi consumers are extremely well informed, with social media driving awareness of product ranges and availability,” explained Canlas. “Saudi Arabia has the global highest YouTube watch time per capita with the channel’s beauty focused content attracting over 1.9 billion views in the Kingdom – a figure reported to be rising by almost 187 percent annually – while Google has reported that Arabic beauty content is growing faster than that produced anywhere else worldwide.

“The Kingdom’s GenZ and Millennial consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about product ingredients and demand for organic, vegan, and ethically sourced cosmetics is growing. Hygiene has also risen up the agendas of fitness suites, salon, and spa customers who have become more health and safety aware as a result of the pandemic and this will see many manufacturers and health facility owners look for products which can provide these safeguards.”

Segmented show and special features

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2022 will feature four dedicated show segments covering Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing.

This month’s show will also have special features including a Beauty Academy where current and aspiring hair and makeup professionals, and salon managers can hone their skills through exclusive sessions by international experts on salon techniques, hair styling and professional makeup.

There will also be a Fragrance Station where visitors can sample perfumes on display at the exhibition at a single location and get easy-to-find directions to their producers.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia will be open daily from March 21-23 from 11am to 7pm.

More information is available at www.beautyworldksa.com