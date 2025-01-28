Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the winner of its Al Dirwaza account Mega Draw, based on customers’ balances from November and December, through a special appearance on Marina FM. The draw was held in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from the Bank. Mrs. Hayfa Abdulrahman Abdulmughni Alabdulmughni won the grand prize of KD 100,000. As for the weekly draw, based on customers’ December deposits, the KD 1,000 prize was awarded to Tahous Talaq Tahous Alazmi, Marshad Obaid Mohammad Alazmi, Khaled Hamad Ayed Aljenfawi, Fouad Ahmed Motawea Hassan, Bader Abdulaziz Mohsen Almutairi, whilst the KD 500 prize was awarded to Awais Razzaq Ahmad Ahmad, Ahmad Ibrahim Sayed Ali Alshammaa, Ayyad Salem Sultan Alshammari, Matrouk Touqan Hadian Alenizi, Mousa Yousef Alibrahim, Oufa Ahmad Mohammad, Mohammad Nabeel Ibrahim Albuloushi.

On this occasion, Othman Tawfeqe, General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “Today, we are witnessing significant success, notable interest, and strong motivation that encourage customers to save and enjoy the benefits and rewards of their savings. On this occasion, we are pleased to congratulate the winner of the Mega Draw for Al Dirwaza account. We wish all account customers greater chances of winning in the upcoming draws.” He added: “At KIB, we constantly strive to be innovative in all solutions and products that enable us to reward our customers and achieve the highest levels of satisfaction and trust among them. This is done by offering the best banking experience that solidifies our relationships with them, meets their needs and expectations, and suits their modern lifestyle, in line with our main ‘Bank for Life’ slogan.”

On his part, Ali Alsane, Manager - Product Development, Digital Innovation and Data Intelligence at KIB, said: “The Al Dirwaza campaign has seen significant success since its launch, reflecting the increasing engagement from our diverse customer base. As we announce the grand prize winner, we acknowledge the positive impact this campaign has had on our valued customers. With additional draws on the horizon, we look forward to recognizing more winners and continuing to build on this momentum.”

Alsane also noted that KIB continues to embrace an expansion strategy in its banking campaigns, aimed at encouraging customers to open an Al Dirwaza account digitally through the Bank's digital platforms. These platforms include the "KIB Online" platform and the "KIB Mobile" application.

It serves to note that Al Dirwaza account is a savings account for individual customers, based on the Wakala investment principle, launched by KIB as one of its banking products for individuals. The account is currently the best of its kind in the sector, with annual expected profits of up to 2% disbursed on a monthly basis, where the customer gets an expected profit of 2% for the first 3 months from the account opening date and up to 1% expected rate onward. The expected profits are automatically deposited into the customer's account within the first day of the beginning of each month.

Al Dirwaza is a draw account as well, whereby numerous winners are announced throughout the year. Al Dirwaza account holders are eligible to enter the monthly and mega draws on the condition of maintaining at least KD 100 in their accounts. Al Dirwaza account is also in compliance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and approved by the KIB’s Sharia Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the account comes with a wide range of benefits, including the ease of opening the account, which does not require a salary transfer, and the customer’s ability to open it remotely without visiting a branch through KIB Online on the Bank’s website or KIB Mobile application on smartphones.

Additionally, Al Dirwaza account automatically grants customers instant issuance of an ATM card, with a KD 2,000 ATM daily withdrawal limit, as well as the ability to issue credit cards against the cash collateral in the account. To open the account and participate in its draws, a minimum of KD 100 is required and can only be withdrawn upon account closure.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.